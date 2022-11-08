LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s soccer wins SAC championship; women’s basketball knocks off UNC Wilmington

CHARLOTTE — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer team won its first South Atlantic Conference tournament title since 2006 on Sunday, defeating Lincoln Memorial 1-0 in the championship match at American Legion Memorial Stadium. The fourth-seeded Bears improved to 12-4-2, while the seventh-seeded Railsplitters dropped to 10-8-1.

The only goal of the match was scored in the 48th minute, when LR’s Luis Hernandez found the back of the net. Goalkeeper Juan Basabe shut out the Railsplitters and recorded one save in the process for the Bears, who outshot Lincoln Memorial 17-6 and held a 5-1 edge in shots on goal.

Following the contest, the Bears’ Carles Montoliu Lobo was named the SAC tournament MVP, with teammates Basabe, Dani Fernandez and Jaime Poza also earning spots on the all-tournament team. A No. 2 seed in the NCAA Division II tournament, LR will host the winner of Friday’s first-round matchup between seventh-seeded Wingate (10-4-5) and 10th-seeded Converse (13-1-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Friday’s contest between Wingate and Converse will also be played at LR and is scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne 67, UNC Wilmington 56: The Bears defeated the Seahawks in a road exhibition on Monday in Wilmington, grabbing a 19-14 lead over their Division I opponents after the first quarter before building a 34-22 advantage at the half and a 45-33 lead through three periods. Freedom High alumnus Blaikley Crooks scored a game-high 20 points while also pulling down four rebounds for LR, which also received 12 points and four assists from Azariah Fields to go with six points, 14 rebounds and four assists from Emily Harman, six points and eight rebounds from Maddie Dillinger and six points and four boards from former Newton-Conover High standout Hannah Stull.

Although the contest was an exhibition for the Bears, it was the regular-season opener for UNC Wilmington, which dropped its first season opener since 2019 and its first home opener since 2013. LR outshot the Seahawks 39.3% to 27.4% and had eight steals as compared to five steals by UNC Wilmington.

LR will compete in the Peach Belt Conference/SAC Crossover to begin the regular season. The Bears visit USC Aiken on Saturday at 1 p.m. before facing Lander on Sunday at 1 p.m. at USC Aiken.

UNC Wilmington travels to East Carolina on Sunday at 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Lenoir-Rhyne to face Limestone in NCAA tournament: Despite losing to Limestone in the semifinals the SAC tournament on Friday, the Bears will receive another shot at the Saints in the opening round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. A No. 5 seed in the Southeast Region, LR (11-3-3) faces fourth-seeded Limestone (12-3-2) on Friday at noon at Columbus State University.

The winner of Friday’s contest will take on the winner of Friday’s 3 p.m. match between top-seeded Columbus State (16-2-1) and eighth-seeded UNC Greensboro (10-7-4) in Sunday’s second round. Sunday’s match is scheduled to begin at noon.

VOLLEYBALL

Tusculum 3, Lenoir-Rhyne 0: The Pioneers swept the Bears on the road Monday in the quarterfinals of the SAC tournament in Hickory, topping the No. 2 seed in the Piedmont Division on its home court for the second time this fall. LR’s loss to the Piedmont Division’s No. 3 seed came after a straight-set home win over Newberry in Saturday’s regular-season finale.

Monday’s set scores were 25-19, 25-22 and 28-26. Despite the loss, LR (18-9) got 10 kills and 12 digs from Ashley Hawkins, nine kills and seven digs from Emmaleigh Allen, nine kills from Colette Romp, five blocks from Emma Clark, 17 digs and three assists from Bailey Carpenter and 14 digs and 24 assists from Mackenzie Hulsey.

Tusculum (14-11) faces Carson-Newman (26-4) in the SAC tournament semifinals on Friday at 4 p.m. in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

CROSS COUNTRY

Lenoir-Rhyne women, men finish fourth at SAC championships: The Bears’ women and men both took fourth out of 13 teams during the SAC championships on Saturday in Salisbury, with the LR women totaling 81 points and the LR men finishing with 131. The top three finishing teams in the women’s race were Wingate with 34 points, Anderson (South Carolina) with 53 and host Catawba with 78, while the top three on the men’s side were Wingate with 23 points, Catawba with 54 and Anderson with 67.

Individually, the LR women’s team received a second-place time of 22:12.20 from Janet Kwambai, an 11th-place time of 23:10.70 from Kathrin Polke, a 20th-place time of 23:50.60 from Paige Ewald, a 23rd-place time of 24:03.60 from Claudia Romagosa and a 25th-place time of 24:16.20 from Elizabeth Kessler. Meanwhile, the LR men’s squad got a ninth-place time of 26:06.90 from Jacob Parkinson, a 19th-place time of 26:42.90 from Lewis Budgen, a 39th-place time of 28:05.80 from Jon Lakeman, a 40th-place time of 28:10.90 from Noah Julian and a 48th-place time of 28:53.70 from Harrison Hickman.

The Bears will next compete in the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional meet on Nov. 19 in Charlotte.

SWIMMING

Lenoir-Rhyne women, men split home tri-meets: The Bears hosted a tri-meet on Saturday in Hickory that included both women’s and men’s action. LR defeated Lees-McRae 161-57 on the women’s side and fell to Catawba 155-95, while in men’s competition the Bears earned a 132-118 win over Catawba and dropped a 132-123 decision at the hands of Lees-McRae.

Lisa Boernigen won three events for the LR women, finishing first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.59 while also recording winning times of 1:57.60 in the 200-yard freestyle and 4:42.65 in the 400-yard individual medley. Elizabeth Bowman added a first-place time of 5:34.21 in the 500-yard freestyle and a winning time of 11:26.36 in the 1,000-yard freestyle.

On the men’s side, Micah McRea earned three victories for the Bears thanks to a time of 57.07 in the 100-yard breaststroke, a time of 2:07.38 in the 200-yard breaststroke and a time of 4:04.23 in the 400-yard individual medley. Renato Herran added a winning time of 1:45.62 in the 200-yard freestyle and a first-place time of 48.05 in the 100-yard freestyle.

LR travels to Charlotte for the Fall Frenzy Nov. 18-20. Queens University will host the three-day event at Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center.