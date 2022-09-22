LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s soccer rallies past Anderson

The eighth-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer team overcame a late deficit to defeat visiting Anderson (South Carolina) 4-3 on Wednesday in Hickory. The contest was tied at 1-all at halftime before the squads combined for five goals in the second half.

LR (6-1-1, 3-1 South Atlantic Conference) took a 1-0 lead when Harri Rowe scored off an assist from Oliver Gardner in the 12th minute, but the Trojans (1-5-1, 0-3-1) evened the score on Diego Jaramillo’s goal off a corner kick from Joao Martinho in the 42nd. Adrian Martina gave the Bears a 2-1 advantage in the 51st when he scored off an assist from Ivan Rubio, but the next two goals were scored by Anderson.

Pablo Sanz scored for the Trojans off an assist from Jaramillo in the 57th minute, with a penalty-kick goal from Martinho just over two minutes later making it 3-2 in favor of Anderson. However, Rubio scored off an assist from Jaime Poza in the 82nd to pull LR even before Poza found Dani Fernandez for the match-winning goal in the 85th.

LR moved to 3-0 in one-goal contests this fall. The Bears visit Mars Hill on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., while Anderson hosts Limestone next Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Anderson 1, Lenoir-Rhyne 1: Both teams scored in the opening half of a SAC matchup hosted by the Bears on Wednesday in Hickory. LR’s Neve Duston scored off an assist from Evan O’Leary in the 11th minute before the Trojans’ Bethany Anderson netted the equalizer off an assist from Emma Deadwyler in the 28th.

LR (3-2-2, 3-0-1 SAC) held a 24-3 edge in shots and an 8-1 advantage in shots on goal. The Bears travel to Mars Hill on Saturday at 1 p.m., while Anderson (5-1-3, 2-0-2) hosts Limestone next Wednesday at 5 p.m.