LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s soccer blanks Lincoln Memorial

HARROGATE, Tenn. — The seventh-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer team opened South Atlantic Conference play with a 3-0 road win over Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday. Carles Montoliu Lobo converted a penalty kick in the 24th minute to get the Bears on the board, while Adrian Martina scored twice in the second half to account for the final score.

Martina’s first goal came off an assist from Jaime Poza in the 67th minute, while Luis Hernandez assisted on his second goal in the 71st. With the win, LR improved to 3-0-1 overall and 1-0 in the SAC.

Juan Basabe had five saves in goal for the Bears, who dropped the Railsplitters to 2-2-1 overall and 0-1 in conference contests. Lincoln Memorial had earned three straight home wins over LR prior to Wednesday’s match.

LR visits Tusculum on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., while Lincoln Memorial hosts Anderson (South Carolina) on Sept. 17 at 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Lenoir-Rhyne 1, Lincoln Memorial 0: The Bears slipped past the Railsplitters on the road Wednesday in Harrogate, Tennessee, moving to 1-1-1 overall and 1-0 in SAC play while dropping Lincoln Memorial to 1-3 and 0-1. Elin Hansson scored the only goal of the contest off an assist from Stephanie Figueiredo in the 50th minute.

S.A. Phillips added three saves in goal for the Bears, who handed first-year head coach Dean Ward his first win. Nineteen different players saw action for LR, with only Louise Berg and Carola Busquets playing the full 90 minutes.

After improving to 3-0-1 in their last four SAC openers, LR travels to Tusculum on Saturday for a 5 p.m. kickoff. As for the Railsplitters, they visit Limestone on Saturday at 3 p.m.