LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s soccer blanks Carson-Newman

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Lenoir-Rhyne 3, Carson-Newman 2

The Bears slipped past the Eagles at home Wednesday in Hickory, scoring all of their goals in the opening half. The contest was held on Senior Night at Moretz Sports Complex, with L-R honoring the following seniors: Alexis Werve, Grayson Cameron, Casey Lovett, Madi Kyle, Stephanie Figueiredo, Amanda McFarlane and Allie Zueger.

Following a goal by Carson-Newman’s Emilie Futrell in the sixth minute, L-R (10-4-2, 8-3 SAC) received a penalty-kick goal from Leonie Proessl just over three minutes later for her team-leading 10th goal of the season. The Bears added a pair of goals from Kara Gavaghan — the first off an assist from Neve Duston in the 26th minute and the second off an assist from Scarlett Kelly in the 37th — to carry a 3-1 lead into the half.

The Eagles (9-4-3, 7-3-1) notched a penalty-kick goal of their own when Addie Henry found the back of the net in the 84th minute, but L-R was able to hold off the visitors for a one-goal victory. The Bears outshot Carson-Newman 19-14 in the contest including an 8-5 edge in shots on goal, and they also held a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks.