LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s soccer blanks Carson-Newman

The 21st-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer team defeated the South Atlantic Conference regular season champion, Carson-Newman, by a 2-0 final on Senior Night at home Wednesday in Hickory. Dani Fernandez scored for the Bears in the 24th minute off an assist from Jaime Poza, who scored the second goal off an assist from Juan Basabe in the 57th.
L-R’s goalkeeper, Basabe also notched his second straight clean sheet while finishing with one save in the contest. With the win, the Bears improve to 10-4-1 overall and 7-3-1 in SAC play entering the conference tournament, which begins with third-seeded L-R hosting No. 6 Mars Hill in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
As for Carson-Newman (11-4, 9-2 SAC), the top-seeded Eagles host No. 8 Coker in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Carson-Newman had a four-match winning streak snapped by L-R in Wednesday’s regular-season finale.
For the match, L-R outshot the Eagles 10-9 including a 5-1 advantage in shots on goal. Carson-Newman only took two shots in the second half, while the Bears attempted seven shots over the final 45 minutes.
The following seniors are listed on the Bears’ roster: Fernandez, Poza, Benjamin Gnieser, Jaime de Manuel, Victor Cascon, Christopher Murphy, Carles Montoliu Lobo, Miguel Montano, Xavi Moya, Noah Tiefel and Nicolas Bohigues.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Lenoir-Rhyne 3, Carson-Newman 2
The Bears slipped past the Eagles at home Wednesday in Hickory, scoring all of their goals in the opening half. The contest was held on Senior Night at Moretz Sports Complex, with L-R honoring the following seniors: Alexis Werve, Grayson Cameron, Casey Lovett, Madi Kyle, Stephanie Figueiredo, Amanda McFarlane and Allie Zueger.
Following a goal by Carson-Newman’s Emilie Futrell in the sixth minute, L-R (10-4-2, 8-3 SAC) received a penalty-kick goal from Leonie Proessl just over three minutes later for her team-leading 10th goal of the season. The Bears added a pair of goals from Kara Gavaghan — the first off an assist from Neve Duston in the 26th minute and the second off an assist from Scarlett Kelly in the 37th — to carry a 3-1 lead into the half.
The Eagles (9-4-3, 7-3-1) notched a penalty-kick goal of their own when Addie Henry found the back of the net in the 84th minute, but L-R was able to hold off the visitors for a one-goal victory. The Bears outshot Carson-Newman 19-14 in the contest including an 8-5 edge in shots on goal, and they also held a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks.
L-R’s third straight win over Carson-Newman helped the Bears clinch the No. 3 seed in the SAC tournament, which will see them host sixth-seeded Limestone in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 5 p.m. The Bears have only lost to Carson-Newman twice since 2010, and they will now host a conference tournament match for the fourth consecutive season.