LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s soccer advances to SAC championship

CHARLOTTE — The fourth-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer team took down top-seeded Wingate, the 10th-ranked team in the country, in the semifinals of the South Atlantic Conference tournament on Friday at American Legion Memorial Stadium. The Bears won by a 1-0 final thanks to a goal from Harri Rowe off an assist from Juan Hoyos in the 65th minute.

LR (11-4-2) advanced to today’s championship match against seventh-seeded Lincoln Memorial (10-7-1), which topped sixth-seeded Limestone 2-1 later Friday. The winner of today’s 1 p.m. contest will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II tournament.

Wingate dropped to 10-4-5 following Friday’s loss, during which the Bulldogs outshot LR 9-7 overall and 4-2 in shots on goal. Bears goalkeeper Juan Basabe had three saves in the shutout.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Limestone 2, Lenoir-Rhyne 1: The top-seeded Bears suffered an overtime loss at the hands of the fifth-seeded Saints in the semifinals of the SAC tournament on Friday in Charlotte, falling to 11-3-3 overall after winning their previous six matches. The 16th-ranked team in the country, the Bears will now wait for the NCAA Division II tournament bracket to be revealed on Monday.

As for Limestone (11-3-2), it moves on to today’s championship match against sixth-seeded Wingate (11-3-4), which defeated second-seeded and 12th-ranked Catawba 1-0 in the semifinals. Today’s contest is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m.

The Bears outshot Limestone 27-11 during Friday’s match, but only found the back of the net once. Tabea Schutt put the Saints on top off an assist from Andrea Zwinkels in the 11th minute before LR’s Evan O’Leary tied things at 1-all off an assist from Nicole Auger with just over 13 minutes left in regulation.

Zwinkels scored the match-winner in the first 10-minute overtime period, registering her seventh goal of the season to send the Saints to the SAC finals. Despite the loss, LR goalkeeper S.A. Phillips had five saves.