LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s lacrosse wins top-25 battle

WINGATE — The 13th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne men’s lacrosse team knocked off seventh-ranked Wingate by a 10-5 final on the road Wednesday, moving to 10-3 overall and 7-1 in South Atlantic Conference play while dropping the Bulldogs to 10-3 and 7-2. The Bears led 2-1 after the first quarter, 6-3 at halftime and 8-5 entering the fourth period.

Toron Eccleston scored three goals for LR, which also got two goals and two assists from Joe Venazio, two goals and one assist from Tommy Aguilar, two goals from Evan Voss, one goal from Kyle Hatcher and one assist apiece from Myles Moffat and Bryce Reece. Additionally, Bears goalkeeper Noah Johnson had 10 saves.

LR hosts Lincoln Memorial on Saturday at 4 p.m., while Wingate ends the regular season with a trip to Tusculum on April 23 at 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

No. 22 Wingate 22, Lenoir-Rhyne 9: The Bulldogs were too much for the Bears at home Wednesday in Wingate, building a 10-1 advantage after the opening quarter and never looking back on their way to a 13-goal victory. Kaitlyn Cavanaugh had three goals and three assists to lead LR’s offensive attack, with Suzy Smith adding two goals and one assist, Ellie Campbell scoring two goals, Makenna Filley and Chloe Christensen registering one goal each and Emilee Foxall providing one assist.

Wingate (12-2, 8-1 SAC) hosts nonconference Mount Olive tonight at 7 p.m., while LR (5-9, 3-4) entertains SAC foe Lincoln Memorial on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Joe Venazio

Venazio
