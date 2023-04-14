ANDERSON, S.C. — Senior Toron Eccleston matched his career high with six goals as the seventh-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne men’s lacrosse team picked up a 17-7 road victory over 19th-ranked Anderson on Wednesday. Myles Moffat added three goals and two assists for the Bears, while Evan Voss had three goals and Will Canata scored two goals.

Riley Seay chipped in one goal and one assist for LR (11-2, 6-1 South Atlantic Conference), which also received one goal apiece from Dylan Stape and Zack Salo and one assist from Bryce Reece. Meanwhile, Bears goalie Rob Pensabene finished with 16 saves.

LR hosts 14th-ranked Limestone on Saturday at 7 p.m., while the Trojans (10-5, 4-3) host Mars Hill at noon.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Lenoir-Rhyne 15, Anderson 14: The Bears topped the Trojans on the road Wednesday in Anderson, South Carolina, getting four goals from Chloe Christensen, three goals from Alexa Burghardt, two goals and five assists from Kaitlyn Cavanaugh and two goals each from Ellie Campbell, Kirra Olson and Jolan Morey. Cambrie Cochran dished out one assist for LR, which also received 10 saves from goalie Teanna Sieben.

The Bears (7-8, 6-2 SAC) host Limestone on Saturday at 4 p.m., while Anderson (8-7, 3-5) hosts Mars Hill at 3 p.m.

BASEBALL

No. 15 Lenoir-Rhyne 7, Lincoln Memorial 4: The 15th-ranked Bears defeated the Railsplitters at home Tuesday in Hickory, getting three hits from Zach Evans, two hits including a two-run homer from Sal Carricato, two hits from Cole Stanford, a two-run shot from Tyler McPeak and one hit apiece from Blake Bean and Wade Cuda. Starting pitcher Joey Cobb (3-0) earned the win thanks to five innings of two-run, five-hit ball with one strikeout, four walks and a hit batsman, while Michael Allen, Scott Meitzler, Gavin Marley and Spencer Floyd each provided LR with an inning of relief.

Floyd earned his third save of the season after striking out the side while giving up a hit and walking a batter in the ninth. LR improved to 33-9 following its third consecutive victory, while Lincoln Memorial dropped to 21-15 after losing for the sixth time in its past eight games.

The Bears travel to Carson-Newman today at 2 p.m. before playing a doubleheader against the Eagles on Saturday beginning at noon. As for Lincoln Memorial, it visits UVA Wise tonight at 6 p.m. before playing a twin bill against the Cavaliers on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

No. 21 Lenoir-Rhyne splits with Emory & Henry: The 21st-ranked Bears earned a 4-2 victory over the Wasps in Game 1 of Wednesday’s home doubleheader in Hickory before falling 5-3 in Game 2. Morgan Beeler (17-3) was the winning pitcher in the opener thanks to seven innings of two-run, five-hit ball with 12 strikeouts and one walk, while Talon LaClair and Kaylan Brown each had two hits to go with a solo homer from Lora Beth Wood and one hit apiece from Julia Mardigian, Cassidy Wall and Lauren Jackson.

Despite dropping Game 2, LR (30-8, 12-6 SAC) received three hits from Katelyn Rackard, two each from Brown, Wood and Mardigian and one from Wall. On the other side, Emory & Henry moved to 17-16 overall and 12-8 in league contests.

The Bears visit Newberry for a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m., while the Wasps are at Carson-Newman for a twin bill at the same time.