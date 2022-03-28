LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s lacrosse tops No. 17 Queens

The 15th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne men’s lacrosse team defeated 17th-ranked Queens at home Saturday in Hickory, winning 13-11 behind four goals from Toron Eccleston, three apiece from Will Canata and Tommy Aguilar and one each from Nate Ashley, Colten McCracken and Myles Moffat. Moffat, Bryce Reece and Joe Venazio each had one assist for the Bears, who also received nine saves from goalkeeper Noah Johnson.

LR (7-3, 4-1 South Atlantic Conference) led 3-2 after the first quarter, 8-7 at halftime and 9-8 entering the fourth period. The Bears have now won a season-high three games in a row entering Wednesday’s home contest against Newberry, which will begin at 7 p.m.

The Royals (5-3, 2-2) visit Coker on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

No. 1 Queens 24, Lenoir-Rhyne 2

The top-ranked Royals dominated the Bears on the road Saturday in Hickory, with Kaitlyn Cavanaugh and Jolan Morey scoring the only goals for the hosts. Queens improved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in SAC play, while LR dropped to 4-6 and 2-1.

Queens led 18-0 before Cavanaugh got LR on the board with 8:06 remaining in the third quarter. The Royals outshot the Bears 44-9 and forced them into 25 turnovers.

The Royals travel to Coker on Wednesday at 4 p.m., while LR hosts Newberry at the same time.

BASEBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne’s losing streak reaches four

The Bears lost a pair of games at the hands of Catawba on the road Saturday in Salisbury, falling 10-7 in Game 1 and 2-1 in the nightcap. LR has now lost a season-high four consecutive contests and is 26-7 overall and 7-5 in the SAC, while the Indians are 21-11 and 10-2.

LR had 12 hits in Game 1, led by three hits from Nick Clarno and two apiece from Cole Laskowski, Drew Yniesta and Anthony Porrino, the latter of whom hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning. The Bears also got one hit each from Luis Atiles, Wade Cuda and Bryce Stober.

In the second contest, LR finished with eight hits behind two each from Clarno and Atiles and one apiece from Laskowski, Yniesta, Porrino and Erick Ramirez. The Bears scored first in both games of Saturday’s doubleheader, and they outhit the Indians 20-14 overall.

Catawba looks to extend its winning streak to eight games when it faces nonconference Wingate on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at AtriumHealth Ballpark in Kannapolis, while the Bears visit nonconference Limestone at the same time.