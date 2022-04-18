LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s lacrosse nabs 22-3 victory over Railsplitters

The 13th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne men’s lacrosse team celebrated Senior Day with a 22-3 home win over Lincoln Memorial on Saturday in Hickory. The Bears’ winning streak reached seven games to improve to 11-3 overall and 8-1 in the South Atlantic Conference.

LR led 3-0 after the first quarter, 8-1 at halftime and 18-1 through three periods before winning by a 19-goal final margin. Kyle Hatcher had three goals and one assist for the Bears, who also received two goals and two assists from Bryce Reece, two goals and one assist each from both Myles Moffat and Jaden Goldstein, two goals each from Toron Eccleston and Evan Voss, one goal and three assists from Brandon Webster, one goal and one assist apiece from Gabe Smith and Jack Dickinson, one goal each from Mitchell Linklater, David Bell, Ayden Mowry, Colby Lensing, Brett Newton and Koby Hatcher, two assists from Jackson Price and one assist apiece from Joe Venazio and Kyle Mason.

Goalkeeper Noah Johnson had three saves in 30 minutes for LR, which also got one save from Nicco Moriates in 15 minutes. Ian Ellis spent the remaining 15 minutes in goal for the Bears, who travel to Mars Hill next Saturday at 4 p.m.

The Railsplitters (4-11, 1-7 SAC) host Queens on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Lenoir-Rhyne 16, Lincoln Memorial 13: The Bears held off the Railsplitters for a three-goal home win on Senior Day Saturday in Hickory, moving to 6-9 overall and 4-4 in SAC play behind four goals and two assists from Jolan Morey, four goals and one assist from Ellie Campbell, three goals and three assists from Suzy Smith, three goals from Kaitlyn Lehman, one goal each from Alexa Burghardt and Tess Grimley and one assist from Kaitlyn Cavanaugh.

Goalkeeper Teanna Sieben finished with 13 saves for LR, which was up 6-1 at the end of the opening quarter, 12-6 at the half and 13-11 entering the fourth period. As for Lincoln Memorial, it dropped to 10-6 overall and 5-4 in league play.

LR travels to Catawba on Wednesday at 6 p.m., while Lincoln Memorial hosts Newberry next Saturday at 1 p.m.

BASEBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne 9, Carson-Newman 7

The Bears defeated the Eagles on the road Saturday in Jefferson City, Tennessee. LR outhit Carson-Newman 12-8 behind three hits apiece from Drew Yniesta and Anthony Porrino, two each from Nick Clarno and David Bell and one apiece from Brayden Collett and Erick Ramirez.

Porrino hit a two-run home run in the second inning, while Ramirez blasted a solo homer later in the frame and Porrino clubbed a solo shot in the seventh. LR (37-8, 15-6 SAC) relief pitcher Kanan Butler moved to 2-0 on the season thanks to an inning of scoreless, hitless ball with two strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman, with Michael Allen earning a two-out save.

The Bears host sixth-ranked North Greenville in a nonconference contest today at 5 p.m. before visiting another nonconference opponent, Queens, on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Meanwhile, Carson-Newman (25-20, 10-10) travels to Young Harris on Wednesday at 3 p.m.