LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s lacrosse crushes Coker to open SAC play

The 10th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne men’s lacrosse team broke the program record for single-game assists with 19 on its way to a 22-2 win over visiting Coker on Saturday in Hickory. The contest represented the South Atlantic Conference opener for both teams, with the Bears improving to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in league play and the Cobras remaining winless at 0-6 and 0-1.
LR had 13 different players score, led by four goals from Ayden Mowry. Myles Moffat and Joe Venazio added three goals apiece for the Bears, who also received two each from Jaden Goldstein and Tommy Aguilar and one apiece from Evan Voss, Kyle Hatcher, Brandon Webster, Mike Coholan, Reese Remeika, Kolson Huff, Jackson Price and Jack Dickinson.
Moffat paced the Bears with four assists, while Voss had three and Kyle Hatcher and Koby Hatcher tallied two apiece. Mowry, Venazio, Aguilar, Price, Dickinson, Will Canata, Mitchell Linklater and Nick Nies each dished out one assist for LR.
Four different players saw time in goal for LR, with Noah Johnson registering eight saves to go with one from Nicco Moriates. Cullin Walsh and Ian Ellis were the other goalkeepers used by the Bears.
LR, which outshot Coker 53-24 during Saturday’s game, travels to Limestone next Saturday for a 2 p.m. contest. Meanwhile, the Cobras host Wingate at 3 p.m.
Women’s lacrosseLenoir-Rhyne 19, Coker 8
The Bears knocked off the Cobras at home Saturday in Hickory, earning the 100th win in program history thanks to four goals apiece from Jolan Morey, Kaitlyn Lehman and Suzy Smith, three from Ellie Campbell, two from Cambrie Cochran and one each from Alexa Burghardt and Kaitlyn Cavanaugh. Cavanaugh also had six of LR’s 15 assists, while Morey finished with four, Tess Grimley had two and Smith, Campbell and Burghardt notched one apiece.
The Bears (2-3, 1-0 SAC) were up 9-2 after the first quarter, 14-3 at the half and 17-5 through three periods. LR goalkeeper Teanna Sieben made three saves as the Bears moved to 8-1 all-time against Coker (1-5, 0-1).
LR hosts nonconference Alabama-Huntsville on Tuesday at 1 p.m., while Coker hosts SAC foe Wingate next Saturday at noon.
SoftballLenoir-Rhyne sweeps doubleheader vs. Coker
The Bears won both games of a home doubleheader against the Cobras on Saturday in Hickory, winning 7-0 and 10-1 in five innings to move to 17-6 overall and 2-0 in SAC play. On the other side, Coker dropped to 10-14 overall and 0-2 in league contests.
In Game 1, Lauren Rakes (9-1) earned the win for LR thanks to a complete-game one-hitter during which she struck out 16 and issued two walks. The Bears’ offense supported her with nine hits, including three from Savannah Moorefield, two from Julia Mardigian and one each from Katelyn Rackard, Cassidy Wall, Hannah Jennings and Rakes.
The winning pitcher for LR in Game 2 was Morgan Beeler (6-4), who gave up one run on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Of the Bears’ 10 hits, Mardigian, Jennings, Kylee Leonhardt and Lora Beth Wood had two apiece and Wall and Rakes each had two, with Jennings and Leonhardt hitting home runs.
LR hosts a doubleheader against Limestone today starting at 2 p.m., while Coker hosts a doubleheader against Carson-Newman on Wednesday beginning at noon.
BaseballLenoir-Rhyne takes two from Coker
The Bears ran their winning streak to 17 games with a doubleheader sweep of the visiting Cobras on Saturday in Hickory, setting a new single-season program record for most victories in a row (15 was the previous mark). LR defeated Coker 11-0 in Game 1 before winning Game 2 by an 8-7 final.
The winning pitcher for the Bears (20-1, 3-0 South Atlantic Conference) in the opening contest was Joshua Lanham (4-0), who threw seven innings of four-hit ball with 10 strikeouts, one walk and one hit batsman. At the plate, LR received two hits each from Drew Yniesta, Luis Atiles, Nick Clarno, Matt Mackey and Brayden Collett and one from Wade Cuda.
In Game 2, LR reliever Jackson Reid (3-0) notched the win thanks to two innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with three strikeouts and no walks. David Bell had two hits including a home run to lead the Bears’ offense, while Cuda, Clarno, Mackey, Anthony Porrino and Cole Laskowski — the latter of whom also homered — finished with one hit apiece.