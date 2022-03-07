LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s lacrosse crushes Coker to open SAC play

Women’s lacrosseLenoir-Rhyne 19, Coker 8

The Bears knocked off the Cobras at home Saturday in Hickory, earning the 100th win in program history thanks to four goals apiece from Jolan Morey, Kaitlyn Lehman and Suzy Smith, three from Ellie Campbell, two from Cambrie Cochran and one each from Alexa Burghardt and Kaitlyn Cavanaugh. Cavanaugh also had six of LR’s 15 assists, while Morey finished with four, Tess Grimley had two and Smith, Campbell and Burghardt notched one apiece.

The Bears (2-3, 1-0 SAC) were up 9-2 after the first quarter, 14-3 at the half and 17-5 through three periods. LR goalkeeper Teanna Sieben made three saves as the Bears moved to 8-1 all-time against Coker (1-5, 0-1).

LR hosts nonconference Alabama-Huntsville on Tuesday at 1 p.m., while Coker hosts SAC foe Wingate next Saturday at noon.

SoftballLenoir-Rhyne sweeps doubleheader vs. Coker

The Bears won both games of a home doubleheader against the Cobras on Saturday in Hickory, winning 7-0 and 10-1 in five innings to move to 17-6 overall and 2-0 in SAC play. On the other side, Coker dropped to 10-14 overall and 0-2 in league contests.