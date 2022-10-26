LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s golf finishes 1st during host event

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s golf team captured the team championship during its final event of the fall season this week at Catawba Springs Golf Course at Lake Hickory Country Club. The Bears wrapped up the two-day tournament, which they hosted on Monday and Tuesday, with a team score of 866 that led the 16-team field.

Lander finished second with a team score of 884, while St. Thomas Aquinas took third with a score of 885. Three rounds were played over two days, with the Bears’ Sean Finan finishing third individually with a total score of 213 (3-under-par) that included 72s in each of the first two rounds and a 69 in Round 3.

LR’s Sam Mace, who graduated from East Burke High, tied for fifth with a total score of 215 (71, 75, 69). Newton-Conover High alumnus Holt Allison added a ninth-place score of 217 (73, 73, 71), while Liam Waldron tied for 22nd with a score of 225 (79, 75, 71) and Jack Alward tied for 34th with a score of 230 (77, 73, 80).

“We have a good season ahead as far as our training season and getting some things tidied up for the spring,” LR coach Elliot Gealy said of his team, which will return to competition in February. “A lot of good tournaments in the spring, we look forward to playing good competition nationally and regionally, so always good to have momentum going from the fall to the spring and we’re gonna carry that, work hard and get better.”

“I think the main thing is just gonna be to keep working, even in the offseason,” added Finan. “We have a lot of depth on our team, so there’s a lot of guys who can play really well week in, week out. So I think we have high expectations for the spring.”

LR’s next event will be the Lincoln Memorial Spring Kickoff Feb. 13-14 at St. Johns Golf & Country Club in St. Augustine, Florida.

VOLLEYBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne 3, UNC Pembroke 0: The Bears swept the Braves at home Tuesday in Hickory, winning by set scores of 25-21, 25-18 and 25-20. The nonconference victory improved LR’s record to 15-8 ahead of Friday’s road match against South Atlantic Conference foe Catawba, which will begin at 6 p.m.

On the other side, UNC Pembroke (16-13) hosts Belmont Abbey on Friday at 7 p.m.

During Tuesday’s contest, LR received 11 kills and 10 digs from Ashley Hawkins to go with eight kills and 13 digs from Emmaleigh Allen and eight kills from Colette Romp. Mackenzie Hulsey added 15 digs and 25 assists for the Bears, who have won three of their past four matches.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Lenoir-Rhyne finishes ninth at Flagler Fall Slam: The Bears came in ninth out of 17 teams during the Flagler Fall Slam on Monday and Tuesday at Marsh Creek Country Club in St. Augustine, Florida. Host Flagler won the tournament with a two-round team score of 594, while Nova Southeastern (600) was the runner-up and Daytona State College (602) finished third.

LR’s team score was 631, with Amelia Rae Greenlee tying for 28th individually after shooting a 12-over-par 156 (75, 81). The Bears’ Beatriz Espelosin tied for 34th with a total score of 157 (76, 71), while Katie Sibley tied for 50th with a 160 (83, 77), Marta Escudero tied for 67th with a 162 (83, 79) and Marta Cervero tied for 76th with a 165 (79, 86).

The Bears have completed their fall slate and will return to the links for the Lincoln Memorial Spring Kickoff Feb. 13-14 at The Golf Club at South Hampton in St. Augustine, Florida.