LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s golf caps fall with 4th-place finish

MORGANTON — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s golf team posted its best finish of the season in its final fall event of the 2021-22 campaign. The Bears hosted 17 other teams during the three-round Donald Ross Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club, coming in fourth with a team score of 856 (16-over-par).

Mount Olive took home the championship with a team score of 848, while Belmont Abbey finished second (850) and Erskine came in third (854). L-R led the tournament after two rounds before falling off in the third.

Individually, L-R was paced by Matthew Raybould’s 1-over 211 as he finished fifth out of 94 total golfers. The Bears’ Liam Waldron tied for 14th with a 214, while Tyler Hashmi tied for 16th with a 215, Jack Alward tied for 33rd with a 220 and Dawson Walker tied for 36th with a 221.

“Obviously a little disappointed with how today went,” L-R head coach Elliot Gealy said of Tuesday’s final round. “Our goal yesterday (Monday) was to put ourselves in position to win with more of a championship mentality, and we did that ... playing really solid in the afternoon when the weather got a little more difficult.