LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s golf caps fall with 4th-place finish

MORGANTON — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s golf team posted its best finish of the season in its final fall event of the 2021-22 campaign. The Bears hosted 17 other teams during the three-round Donald Ross Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club, coming in fourth with a team score of 856 (16-over-par).
Mount Olive took home the championship with a team score of 848, while Belmont Abbey finished second (850) and Erskine came in third (854). L-R led the tournament after two rounds before falling off in the third.
Individually, L-R was paced by Matthew Raybould’s 1-over 211 as he finished fifth out of 94 total golfers. The Bears’ Liam Waldron tied for 14th with a 214, while Tyler Hashmi tied for 16th with a 215, Jack Alward tied for 33rd with a 220 and Dawson Walker tied for 36th with a 221.
“Obviously a little disappointed with how today went,” L-R head coach Elliot Gealy said of Tuesday’s final round. “Our goal yesterday (Monday) was to put ourselves in position to win with more of a championship mentality, and we did that ... playing really solid in the afternoon when the weather got a little more difficult.
“Unfortunately for the guys and the coaching staff we have to kind of stew over this for three to four months before we get it going again in the spring season,” he added, “but as competitors, I have no doubt that we're going to come back strong and put the work in the offseason to really make amends for this and hopefully we get into contention to win more of these in the future."
VOLLEYBALL
Carson-Newman 3, Lenoir-Rhyne 0
The Bears were swept by the Eagles on the road Tuesday in Jefferson City, Tennessee, losing by set scores of 25-23, 25-18 and 26-24. Carson-Newman improved to 12-9 overall and 8-4 in the South Atlantic Conference, while L-R dropped to 11-4 and 9-2.
Despite the loss, Taylor Prall became just the third player in L-R history to reach 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in a career — Brooke Redmond from 2014-17 and Emily Perry from 1989-92 were the others — and the second in the rally-scoring era (where a point is scored on every single rally). After recording her 1,000th kill against Carson-Newman this past spring, Prall reached 1,000 digs during Tuesday’s opening set.
In addition to her 11 digs in the match, Prall also recorded eight kills. Teammate Ashley Hawkins added eight kills, two blocks and 15 digs, while Emma Clark finished with seven kills and two blocks, Colette Romp had six kills, two blocks and two digs and Braelyn Faust registered five kills, one block and two digs.
Rachel Bewick led L-R in digs with 22, while Mackenzie Hulsey and Helen Hamilton tallied four digs apiece. Hulsey also had a team-high 16 assists, with Hamilton adding 14.
L-R returns to action on Friday when it opens the Peach Belt/SAC Crossover with a 2 p.m. match against Augusta and a 4 p.m. contest against host Georgia College. The Bears also travel to USC Aiken on Saturday for an 11 a.m. match against Lander and a 5 p.m. contest against USC Aiken.
L-R athletes, former Hickory High football star earn SAC weekly awards
Lenoir-Rhyne freshman running back Dwayne McGee and Mars Hill sophomore defensive back Tristan Rankin, the latter of whom is a Hickory High alumnus, collected South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Football Player of the Week awards for games played last week. McGee was named the offensive player of the week after tying a Bears record with five rushing touchdowns in a 59-0 win over Carson-Newman, finishing with 19 carries for 200 yards and two receptions for 15 yards. Meanwhile, Rankin nabbed defensive player of the week honors after tying a Mars Hill record with three interceptions — including one that was returned for a 38-yard TD — to go with five tackles and one pass breakup in the Lions' 32-3 victory over Limestone.
Additionally, Lenoir-Rhyne freshman midfielder Leonie Proessl took home a SAC AstroTurf Women’s Soccer Player of Week accolade for matches held last week. A Cologne, Germany, native, she led the Bears to road wins over Mars Hill (5-0) and Tusculum (5-1) by scoring two goals in each contest to go with an assist against Tusculum.
Following Sunday’s victory over Tusculum, the Bears’ women’s soccer team visits Newberry on Saturday at 1 p.m. The men’s soccer team also travels to Newberry for a 3:30 p.m. contest after playing to a 1-1 tie against Tusculum on Sunday. The L-R women are currently 9-2-2 overall and 7-1 in SAC play, while the men are 7-3-1 and 5-2-1.