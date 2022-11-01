LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s basketball shocks Louisville in Sullivan’s return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team went into the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday afternoon and stunned Louisville with a stifling defensive performance in a 57-47 exhibition victory. LR held the Cardinals to 29.2% shooting and only 19 second-half points in the victory.

In a battle of former Louisville teammates, it was the Bears’ Everick Sullivan who came out successfully in Kenny Payne's Louisville coaching debut. The pair led the 1988-89 squad to a 24-9 mark and a pair of NCAA Tournament wins in Payne's senior season and Sullivan's freshman campaign.

The Bears used a 17-2 second half run and held Louisville scoreless for over six minutes in the half. Jae'lyn Withers made a pair of free throws for Louisville with 13:59 to play to put the Cardinals up 36-34, but LR responded with 12 unanswered points to go up 46-36 with 7:58 left. After a Louisville basket, LR added five more unanswered and never looked back. Nas Tyson sealed the win with a 3-point heave at the end of the shot clock that found the bottom of the net to make it 54-43 with 3:12 to go.

The Bears pushed the lead to as many as 14 in the closing moments.

LR’s LJ McCoy finished with 16 points and added six rebounds and an assist. Salle Wilson added 10 points and two steals and Cooper Fowler had nine points on a trio of triples.

Withers had a game-high 20 points and added 10 boards for Louisville, accounting for nearly half of the team's point total. The Cardinals, who hit 3 of 4 from long range in the first five minutes of the game, finished 6 of 19 from long range and were just 1 of 7 in the second half.

The Bears trailed 28-26 at the break after missing a 3-pointer at the buzzer. LR withstood a quick 13-4 spurt from the Cardinals to open the game, but Louisville couldn't sustain that offensive rhythm the rest of the day.

The win ended a 39-game winning streak in exhibition games for Louisville, a streak that dated back to 2001. It was the second win over a Division I program for Sullivan, who defeated The Citadel 97-83 in 2017.

Sullivan was able to return to Louisville for the first time since his playing days. LR’s seventh-year head coach ranks 16th on the Cardinals’ all-time scoring list.

The Bears open the 2022-23 regular season with a road game against Lees-McRae on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Lenoir-Rhyne 1, Newberry 0: The top-seeded Bears shut out the eighth-seeded Wolves in the quarterfinals of the South Atlantic Conference tournament on Saturday in Hickory, reaching the semifinals for the fifth straight time. LR will face fifth-seeded Limestone (10-3-2) on Friday at 5 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, which will also host the SAC championship on Sunday.

Nicole Auger scored the only goal of Saturday’s match off an assist from Stephanie Figueiredo in the 70th minute, while the conference’s reigning defensive player of the week, senior goalkeeper S.A. Phillips, had one save for the Bears (11-2-3). Phillips earned SAC defensive player of the week honors after allowing just one goal and making two saves in LR’s 4-1 win over 12th-ranked Catawba last week, which clinched the conference’s regular-season title.

Freshman forward Elin Hansson, who played 59 minutes on Saturday and registered one of seven shots on goal for LR, is the reigning SAC offensive player of the week after finishing with a goal and an assist against Catawba.

Newberry ends the season at 5-11-1.

MEN’S SOCCER

Lenoir-Rhyne 4, Catawba 1: The Bears defeated the Indians for the second straight match, this time in Saturday’s quarterfinal round of the SAC tournament in Hickory. Fourth-seeded LR received goals from Harri Rowe (assisted by Adrian Martina), Jaime Poza (assisted by Luis Hernandez), Luis Hernandez (assisted by Carles Montoliu Lobo) and Nicolas Bohigues (assisted by Juan Hoyos), while fifth-seeded Catawba’s only goal came from Bautista Vecchi-Ramello (assisted by Matthieu Fiadjoe).

LR (10-4-2) goalkeeper Juan Basabe had one save while allowing one goal against Catawba (9-6-2) for the second contest in a row. The Bears face top-seeded Wingate in the SAC semifinals on Friday at 11 a.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte.

VOLLEYBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne 3, Catawba 0: The Bears knocked off the Indians in straight sets on the road Friday in Salisbury, winning each set by the score of 25-18. Colette Romp had 12 kills for LR, which also got nine kills and five blocks from Braelyn Faust, six kills and 12 digs from Emmaleigh Allen and six kills from Emma Clark.

Ashley Hawkins and Mackenzie Hulsey registered five kills apiece for the Bears (16-8, 11-5 SAC), with Hawkins also tallying 10 digs to go with five digs and 29 assists from Hulsey. LR hosts Anderson (South Carolina) on Wednesday at 6 p.m., while Catawba (6-16, 4-11) hosts Anderson tonight at 6 p.m. before visiting Wingate on Friday at 7 p.m. and Coker on Saturday at 2 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Hibbitt named SAC’s top defensive player: Bears sophomore linebacker Devin Hibbitt has been named the SAC defensive player of the week for games played last week. A native of Bedford, Ohio, he had a career-high 13 tackles (10 solo) in 22nd-ranked LR’s 24-21 loss to Wingate.

Hibbitt also recorded a pair of interceptions that he returned for a total of 25 yards for LR, which travels to Catawba on Saturday at 2 p.m.