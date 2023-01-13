LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s basketball pounds Coker in first home game of 2023

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team played its first home game in 23 days on Wednesday in Hickory, connecting on 17 3-pointers in a 97-59 victory over Coker. With the win, the Bears improved to 7-7 overall, 2-4 in the South Atlantic Conference and 6-2 at Shuford Arena during the 2022-23 season.

Each team scored 21 points in the first 10 minutes of the contest, but a 10-0 run by the Bears allowed them to take a lead that would only continue to grow. They led 42-29 at the half after making 10 of 19 3s in the first 20 minutes.

For the game, LR was 17 of 31 (54.8%) from 3-point range. LJ McCoy made six of those triples and finished with a game-high 21 points to go with four rebounds, while Nas Tyson added 20 points and eight boards.

TJ Nesmith and Jalen Johnson scored 11 points apiece for the Bears, with Johnson also supplying eight assists and four rebounds. Salle Wilson chipped in nine points and five rebounds off the bench, while Tim Steele had eight points and four boards.

The only player to reach double figures in scoring for the Cobras (10-7, 4-3 SAC) was Tate Mulkey, who finished with 14 points and four rebounds. But Coker fell to 3-5 on the road after being outrebounded 43-20, and the Cobras also had the ball stolen nine times.

LR hosts Emory & Henry on Saturday at 4 p.m., while Coker travels to Anderson (South Carolina) next Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Women’s basketballNo. 18 Lenoir-Rhyne 58, Coker 43: The 18th-ranked Bears defeated the Cobras on the road Wednesday in Hartsville, South Carolina, overcoming a 36-33 deficit entering the final quarter by outscoring their SAC foes 25-7 down the stretch. The victory pushed LR to 15-1 overall and 5-1 in league play, while Coker dropped to 4-10 and 0-7 following its third consecutive loss.

Maddie Dellinger led LR with a season-high 12 points, and she also pulled down four rebounds. Emily Harman added 11 points and five boards, with Jalen Gathers scoring 10 points, Brandi Hudson finishing with seven points and six rebounds and Blaikley Crooks also scoring seven points.

Coker’s Hope Richardson was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points. She also grabbed nine rebounds for the Cobras, who outrebounded the Bears by a narrow 38-36 margin.

LR forced 23 turnovers that led to 27 points. The Bears’ bench outscored Coker 29-13 and LR held a 34-26 edge in points in the paint.

The Bears host Emory & Henry on Saturday at 2 p.m., while the Cobras visit nonconference Converse today at 5:30 p.m.

Women’s swimmingLenoir-Rhyne defeats Emory & Henry, Converse: The Bears took down two opponents during a home tri-meet last Friday in Hickory. LR won 10 of 14 events, including two individual victories apiece from Lisa Boernigen, Elizabeth Bowman and Kayana Taylor, all of whom also helped the Bears win relay events.

The Bears earned a 156-102 win over Emory & Henry and a 176-82 victory over Converse, upping their record on the season to 5-1 ahead of today’s trip to Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte, where LR will do battle with Queens at 4 p.m. The Bears also have a home meet scheduled on Saturday at 2 p.m. against King (Tennessee).

First-place finishers for LR during last Friday’s tri-meet were as follows:

Girls’ 200-yard medley relay: Anna Gagnon, Lisa Boernigen, Katherine Hudson, Ella Penny (1:53.65)

Girls’ 100-yard backstroke: Lisa Boernigen (1:02.18)

Girls’ 200-yard butterfly: Kayana Taylor (2:13.93)

Girls’ 50-yard freestyle: Elizabeth Bowman (25.85 seconds)

Girls’ 100-yard freestyle: Elizabeth Bowman (55.74 seconds)

Girls’ 200-yard backstroke: Katherine Hudson (2:21.08)

Girls’ 200-yard breaststroke: Lisa Boernigen (2:30.08)

Girls’ 500-yard freestyle: Ella Penny (5:26.89)

Girls’ 200-yard individual medley: Kayana Taylor (2:17.30)

Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay: Lisa Boernigen, Ella Penny, Kayana Taylor, Elizabeth Bowman (1:43.43)

For her efforts against Emory & Henry and Converse, Bowman was named the SAC Varsity Gems Women’s Swimmer of the Week. She is a graduate student from Thomasville.

MEN’S SWIMMING

Lenoir-Rhyne 166, Emory & Henry 94: The Bears took down the Wasps at home last Friday in Hickory, winning 11 of 14 events. Micah McRea earned three individual wins for LR, which also got two victories from Christopher Glebus.

First-place finishers for LR during last Friday’s meet were as follows:

Boys’ 200-yard medley relay: Nathan McCormick, Micah McRea, Matt Stein, Christopher Glebus (1:39.10)

Boys’ 200-yard freestyle: Cordin Schrum (1:53.86)

Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke: Nathan McCormick (1:04.32)

Boys’ 200-yard butterfly: Micah McRea (1:56.68)

Boys’ 100-yard freestyle: Christopher Glebus (49.53 seconds)

Boys’ 200-yard backstroke: Micah McRea (1:56.91)

Boys’ 200-yard breaststroke: Chris Forsey (2:21.25)

Boys’ 500-yard freestyle: Owen Schreiber (5:06.40)

Boys’ 100-yard butterfly: Micah McRea (52.84 seconds)

Boys’ 200-yard individual medley: Christopher Glebus (2:04.30)

Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay: Nathan McCormick, Cooper Sledge, Davis Hull, Chris Forsey (1:31.12)

LR (4-2) travels to Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte today for a 4 p.m. matchup with Queens, while the Bears will also host King (Tennessee) on Saturday at 2 p.m.