LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s basketball falls to Catawba in overtime

SALISBURY — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team played its first regular-season game in a week-and-a-half on Saturday, traveling to Catawba for the final game of a four-game road swing. In the end, the Bears fought hard but suffered a 91-89 overtime loss at the hands of the Indians to drop to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the South Atlantic Conference.

Trailing by 13 points with 9:51 remaining in the second half, L-R rallied to force the extra period but couldn’t complete the comeback attempt. TJ Nesmith scored a game- and career-high 21 points for the Bears, who also received 18 from Salle Wilson, 17 from Jalen Johnson, 15 from Kevin Kangu and 10 from Malik LeGania.

The Indians (4-6, 3-5 SAC) also had five players reach double figures, led by 19 points from Caleb Robinson, who also pulled down 10 rebounds. Trevion Lamar scored 17 points for Catawba, with Michael Hueitt Jr. tallying 14, Peyton Gerald notching 13 and Myles Washington finishing with 10.

With the loss, L-R is now 1-4 in its last five games at Catawba’s Goodman Gymnasium. Additionally, the Bears are 1-3 on the road this season as they prepare to return home for the first of a four-game homestand on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against Anderson (South Carolina).