LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s basketball defeats Young Harris for 1,400th win

CHARLOTTE — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team became only the 30th NCAA Division II program to win 1,400 games on Saturday at Curry Arena, beating Young Harris 94-86 on the second and final day of the South Atlantic Conference/Peach Belt Crossover. The contest was hosted by Queens University.
With the win, the Bears evened their record at 1-1 on the season. As for the Mountain Lions, they fell to 0-2.
L-R’s Jalen Johnson led all scorers with 34 points, making 12 of 20 field goals and 8 of 14 3-pointers while also registering a game-high four steals. Kevin Kangu added 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting and 3-of-3 from 3-point range, with Nas Tyson tallying 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Karl Chavis was Young Harris’ leading scorer with 32 points on 13-of-18 shooting including a 3-of-5 mark from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Seth McCoy scored 15 points and Carl Cleveland recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
L-R built a 57-43 lead at the half before being outscored by six points in the second half. The Bears finished with a 36-34 edge in points in the paint and scored 19 points off turnovers as compared to eight such points by the Mountain Lions.
The Bears outshot Young Harris 52.1% (37 of 71) to 50% (33 of 66) from the field and 42.5% (17 of 40) to 42.1% (16 of 38) from 3-point range. The game featured three ties and three lead changes.
L-R hosts Wingate in both teams’ SAC opener on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., while Young Harris faces nonconference Morehouse at the same time.
Women’s basketball
Lenoir-Rhyne 68, USC Aiken 62
The Bears began the 2021-22 season with a six-point home win over the Pacers on Saturday in Hickory. The contest marked the opening game of the SAC/Peach Belt Crossover, which wrapped up on Sunday as L-R hosted third-ranked Lander prior to a game between USC Aiken and No. 21 Carson-Newman.
The Bears (1-0) next host SAC foe Wingate on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. On the other side, the Pacers (0-1) visit Peach Belt opponent Emmanuel (Georgia) at the same time.
During Saturday’s game, Emily Harman led L-R with 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Bears improved to 32-27-1 all-time in season openers. Freedom High graduate Blaikley Crooks added 13 points and five boards to go with 13 points from Megan Landsiedel and 10 points and five rebounds from Maddie Dillinger.
Chidinma Okafor recorded 20 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the Pacers, who also received 18 points and six boards from Jentri Worley. USC Aiken outshot L-R from the field and 3-point range, but the Bears held a 70.4% (19 of 27) to 57.9% (11 of 19) advantage at the free-throw line while outrebounding the Pacers 47-42.