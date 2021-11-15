LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s basketball defeats Young Harris for 1,400th win

CHARLOTTE — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team became only the 30th NCAA Division II program to win 1,400 games on Saturday at Curry Arena, beating Young Harris 94-86 on the second and final day of the South Atlantic Conference/Peach Belt Crossover. The contest was hosted by Queens University.

With the win, the Bears evened their record at 1-1 on the season. As for the Mountain Lions, they fell to 0-2.

L-R’s Jalen Johnson led all scorers with 34 points, making 12 of 20 field goals and 8 of 14 3-pointers while also registering a game-high four steals. Kevin Kangu added 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting and 3-of-3 from 3-point range, with Nas Tyson tallying 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Karl Chavis was Young Harris’ leading scorer with 32 points on 13-of-18 shooting including a 3-of-5 mark from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Seth McCoy scored 15 points and Carl Cleveland recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

L-R built a 57-43 lead at the half before being outscored by six points in the second half. The Bears finished with a 36-34 edge in points in the paint and scored 19 points off turnovers as compared to eight such points by the Mountain Lions.