LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s basketball collects 10th win of season

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team won its second straight game on Saturday, defeating visiting Mars Hill 92-71 in Hickory to improve to 10-15 overall and 9-13 in South Atlantic Conference play. The victory was the Bears’ fifth home win of the season, with two players topping the 20-point mark for the hosts.
T.J. Nesmith was LR’s leading scorer with a game-high 27 points, while Nas Tyson had 21 points, five assists and four steals. Jalen Johnson added 15 points for the Bears, and he also dished out four assists.
Isayah Johnson paced the Lions (5-19, 5-16 SAC) with 17 points and four boards, with Kadyn Dawkins recording a double-double of 13 points and 10 assists to go with four rebounds. Mars Hill’s Isaiah Jones also had a double-double with 10 points and a game-high 16 boards.
LR outscored Mars Hill 44-32 in the paint and 14-7 in fast-break points. The Bears scored 21 points off 17 Mars Hill turnovers, and they also outshot the Lions 50% (32 of 64) to 46.6% (27 of 58) from the field, 47.6% (10 of 21) to 34.8% (8 of 23) from 3-point range and 81.8% (18 of 22) to 52.9% (9 of 17) from the free-throw line.
The Bears host Queens in their home finale on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., while Mars Hill hosts Catawba tonight at 7:30 p.m. before visiting Limestone on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Tusculum on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne 75, Mars Hill 47
The Bears cruised past the Lions during Saturday’s home game in Hickory, nabbing their 18th consecutive home win over Mars Hill in the process. Seniors Tatum McBride, Hanna McClung and Alyssa Wagner all started on Senior Day for LR, finishing with nine, eight and four points, respectively.
The Bears’ Brandi Hudson was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting, while Freedom High graduate Blaikley Crooks had 12 points and seven rebounds and Emily Harman scored 12 points to go with five assists and four boards. Meanwhile, only one player reached double figures in scoring for Mars Hill (1-23, 1-21 SAC) as Emily Novick recorded 13 points.
LR (9-14, 8-13) outshot Mars Hill 51.7% (31 of 60) to 30.9% (17 of 55) from the field, 33.3% (8 of 24) to 25% (3 of 12) from 3-point range and 83.3% (5 of 6) to 66.7% (10 of 15) from the free-throw line. The Bears only turned the ball over six times while forcing 16 turnovers that they converted into 20 points.
The Bears host Lincoln Memorial today at 5:30 p.m. before entertaining Queens on Wednesday at the same time. As for Mars Hill, it hosts Catawba today 5:30 p.m. before traveling to Limestone on Wednesday at the same time.
BASEBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne 18, Shippensburg 5
The Bears easily dispatched the visiting Raiders on Saturday in Hickory, capping a three-game series sweep while winning their ninth game in a row overall. LR enters Wednesday’s 3 p.m. home contest against Bluefield State with a record of 12-1 including a home mark of 9-0.
LR outhit Shippensburg (Pennsylvania) 20-8 as it kept the Raiders winless at 0-9. The Bears blasted six home runs in the contest, getting two apiece from Anthony Porrino and Nick Clarno and one each from Wade Cuda and Matt Mackey.
Luis Atiles led the Bears with four hits, while Mackey added three as the team’s designated hitter for the afternoon. Cuda, Porrino, Clarno and Drew Yniesta each recorded two hits for LR, with relief pitcher Caleb Cockerham notching his first win of the season after striking out three batters in the fifth.
Shippensburg will look for its first victory when the Raiders travel to Goldey-Beacom for a doubleheader next Saturday at noon. Shippensburg will then host two games against Goldey-Beacom next Sunday at noon.
SOFTBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne takes two from UNC Pembroke
The Bears swept a home doubleheader against the Braves on Saturday in Hickory, tallying a 4-0 shutout in Game 1 and an 8-2 win in Game 2. Now 7-5 overall, LR has won six straight games.
Julia Mardigian led the Bears with two of their six hits in the opening contest, while Lauren Rakes tossed a complete-game four-hitter with 12 strikeouts, three walks and a hit batsman to move to 4-1 on the year. In Game 2, LR had 13 hits as a team as it got two-hit performances from Mardigian, Katelyn Rackard, Hannah Jennings, Lora Beth Wood and Kendall Osborne.
Morgan Beeler was the winning pitcher in the second contest as she evened her record at 3-3. The junior tossed all seven innings, allowing five hits with three strikeouts, four walks and two hit batsman.
The Bears host a doubleheader against Le Moyne today beginning at noon, while UNC Pembroke (6-4) hosts a twin bill against Adelphi next Sunday starting at 1 p.m.