LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s basketball collects 10th win of season

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team won its second straight game on Saturday, defeating visiting Mars Hill 92-71 in Hickory to improve to 10-15 overall and 9-13 in South Atlantic Conference play. The victory was the Bears’ fifth home win of the season, with two players topping the 20-point mark for the hosts.

T.J. Nesmith was LR’s leading scorer with a game-high 27 points, while Nas Tyson had 21 points, five assists and four steals. Jalen Johnson added 15 points for the Bears, and he also dished out four assists.

Isayah Johnson paced the Lions (5-19, 5-16 SAC) with 17 points and four boards, with Kadyn Dawkins recording a double-double of 13 points and 10 assists to go with four rebounds. Mars Hill’s Isaiah Jones also had a double-double with 10 points and a game-high 16 boards.

LR outscored Mars Hill 44-32 in the paint and 14-7 in fast-break points. The Bears scored 21 points off 17 Mars Hill turnovers, and they also outshot the Lions 50% (32 of 64) to 46.6% (27 of 58) from the field, 47.6% (10 of 21) to 34.8% (8 of 23) from 3-point range and 81.8% (18 of 22) to 52.9% (9 of 17) from the free-throw line.