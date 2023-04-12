History was made by Lenoir-Rhyne baseball player Joshua Lanham on Monday, as the redshirt junior pitcher became the program’s career leader in strikeouts by passing Chris Henderson with his 288th strikeout in the seventh inning of a 5-4 home win over Tusculum in Hickory. Lanham finished with five strikeouts in the contest as he moved to 5-2 on the season following seven innings of one-run, one-hit ball during which he issued two walks.

Andy Cook provided the 15th-ranked Bears (32-9, 14-4 South Atlantic Conference) with 1 1/3 innings of three-run (two earned), two-hit relief during which he had two strikeouts and no walks. Additionally, Spencer Floyd earned a two-out save that included a strikeout.

Wade Cuda finished with two hits including a two-run home run for LR, which also received two hits from Tyler McPeak and one hit each from Blake Bean, Sal Carricato and Zach Evans.

Monday’s win came on the heels of a doubleheader split with the Pioneers (23-17, 9-9) on Saturday. Following an 8-6 defeat in Game 1, the Bears took Game 2 by a 9-4 final.

During Game 1 of Saturday’s twin bill, LR got three hits including a two-run homer from Carricato, three hits from McPeak and one hit apiece from Cuda, Bean, Evans and Cole Stanford. Meanwhile, during Game 2 they received two hits each from Cuda, McPeak, Bean, Mason Maxwell and Bryce Stober to go with one from Stanford.

The winning pitcher during Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader was Andrew Patrick, who threw five innings of four-run (one earned), five-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and two walks as he improved to 5-1 this season. Gavin Marley allowed one hit with a strikeout and a walk in two innings of relief.

LR hosted Lincoln Memorial in a nonconference game on Tuesday before beginning a three-game road series with Carson-Newman on Friday at 2 p.m. in Jefferson City, Tennessee. Following Friday’s contest, the teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at noon.

Tusculum visited nonconference Lee University on Tuesday before traveling to Catawba on Friday at 6 p.m. The Pioneers and Indians will finish their three-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 6 Lenoir-Rhyne 21, Tusculum 4: The sixth-ranked Bears jumped all over the Pioneers at home Saturday in Hickory, honoring their 15 seniors in a pregame ceremony before outscoring Tusculum 10-0 in the opening quarter. LR also led 13-1 at the half and 20-3 through three periods.

Riley Seay finished with three goals for LR (10-2, 5-1 SAC), which also got two goals and three assists from Myles Moffat, two goals and one assist from Bryce Reece, two goals each from Evan Voss and David Bell, one goal and two assists from both Toron Eccleston and Aaron Williams, one goal and one assist from both Jarrett Huff and Tommy Aguilar and one goal apiece from Donovan Powell, Ayden Mowry, Landon Parker, Colby Lensing, Brad Maslowski and Nick Nies. Kyle Hatcher and Will Canata each added one assist for the Bears, who used three different goalkeepers in the game — Rob Pensabene and Cullin Walsh had two saves apiece, with Nolan Hoffman adding one — and also received four caused turnovers from junior defender Nate Ashley. Ashley was later named the SAC Varsity Gems Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week after helping limit Tusculum to four goals and 19 total shots.

The Bears travel to 19th-ranked Anderson tonight at 7 p.m., while the Pioneers (4-9, 0-7) host 17th-ranked Newberry on Saturday at 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Lenoir-Rhyne 17, Tusculum 5: The Bears dominated the visiting Pioneers on Senior Day Saturday in Hickory, scoring the first 10 goals of the game after honoring their five seniors in a pregame ceremony. LR led 7-0 after the opening quarter, 10-2 at halftime and 14-3 entering the fourth quarter.

Kaitlyn Cavanaugh had three goals and four assists to lead the Bears (6-8, 5-2 SAC), while Chloe Christensen and Kirra Olson each scored three goals to go with two goals apiece from Ellie Campbell, Jolan Morey and Alexa Burghardt. Hannah Shuren tallied one goal and two assists and Cambrie Cochran had one goal, with Teanna Sieben notching 12 saves in goal.

LR is at Anderson today at 4 p.m., while Tusculum (5-8, 2-5) has a home game against UVA Wise at 1 p.m.