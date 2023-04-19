HARROGATE, Tenn. — Talon LaClair had a day to remember on Monday, hitting for the cycle and recording a program-record 10 RBIs in the opening game of the 21st-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne softball team’s road doubleheader against Lincoln Memorial before adding four more hits in Game 2. The Bears won Game 1 by a 16-1 final in five innings, then rallied for an 11-8 victory in the second game to move past the Railsplitters for second place in the South Atlantic Conference at 33-9 overall and 15-7 in league play.

First-place Wingate (39-10, 17-5 SAC) — the nation’s 17th-ranked team — is currently two games ahead of the Bears, who will finish the regular season with a home doubleheader against Carson-Newman on Saturday at 2 p.m. As for Lincoln Memorial, it is tied for third with Emory & Henry, and the Railsplitters will carry an overall record of 30-19 and a SAC mark of 14-8 into today’s home twin bill against second-ranked North Georgia. The nonconference doubleheader begins at 1 p.m. at Dorothy Neely Softball Complex.

During Monday’s opening contest, LaClair hit a grand slam in the top of the first inning before notching a two-run double in the second, a two-run triple in the fourth and a two-run single in the fifth. Not only did she break a program record for RBIs in a single game, but she also became the first Division II player to record a 10-RBI game in 2023.

Lori Bolick had eight RBIs for the Bears in 1995, while Leah Krohn matched her in 2005. But LaClair moved past both of them on Monday in a game in which LR outhit Lincoln Memorial 18-1 behind the four hits each from LaClair and Lora Beth Wood, two hits apiece from Katelyn Rackard, Julia Mardigian, Cassidy Wall and Lauren Jackson and one hit each from Lauren Rakes and Anna Blume.

Morgan Beeler (19-3) was the winning pitcher in the aforementioned contest, allowing an unearned run and one hit while striking out eight, walking four and hitting a batter in five innings. She threw 99 pitches during her time in the pitcher’s circle.

In Game 2, the Bears trailed 8-5 entering the seventh inning before scoring six times in their final at-bat. Rakes recorded a two-run homer to cut the deficit to 8-7 before a grand slam from Mardigian made it 11-8 in favor of LR.

Brooklin Heavner (4-1) was the winning pitcher in Game 2 after surrendering two runs on three hits with no strikeouts and one walk in two-thirds of an inning, while Beeler earned her fifth save of the season after working around a leadoff walk in the seventh and Faith Carrigan also saw time in the circle. Prior to pitching the final inning, Beeler also tossed the first two frames.

LR pounded out 16 hits in the second game, receiving four from LaClair, three from Rakes, three from Kaylan Brown, two hits apiece from Mardigian and Wood — the latter of whom hit a solo homer in the opening inning — and one hit each from Rackard and Blume.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne 18, No. 14 Limestone 17: The seventh-ranked Bears outlasted the 14th-ranked Saints in overtime at home Saturday in Hickory, with a goal from Riley Seay in the extra session lifting them to their fourth consecutive win. Myles Moffat had four goals and two assists for LR, with Toron Eccleston registering four goals, Seay tallying three goals, Tommy Aguilar scoring two goals and dishing out one assist, Colten McCracken finishing with two goals, Landon Parker recording one goal and one assist, Will Canata and Jarrett Huff both scoring one goal and Evan Voss, Bryce Reece, Kolson Huff and Zack Salo each supplying one assist.

Rob Pensabene added 22 saves in goal for LR (12-2, 7-1 SAC), which ends the regular season with a trip to Coker on Saturday at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Limestone (10-4, 6-3) visits Lander for a nonconference contest on Thursday at 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Lenoir-Rhyne 4, Lincoln Memorial 3: The Bears topped the Railsplitters on the road Friday in Harrogate, Tennessee, snapping a two-match losing streak to improve to 11-10 overall and 7-5 in SAC play. LR will face Wingate in the quarterfinals of the league tournament on Thursday at 9 a.m. at Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter, South Carolina, while Lincoln Memorial finishes its season at 9-11 overall and 4-8 in league contests.

BASEBALL

Carson-Newman takes two of three from No. 15 Lenoir-Rhyne: The Eagles defeated the 15th-ranked Bears twice in three games at home this past weekend in Jefferson City, Tennessee. Carson-Newman lost Friday’s game by a 12-4 score before winning 9-8 and 4-3 during Saturday’s doubleheader.

During Friday’s victory, LR (34-11, 15-6 SAC) outhit Carson-Newman (22-19, 14-6) 16-5 behind three hits including a two-run homer from Tyler McPeak, three hits from Bryce Stober, two hits including a two-run homer from Wade Cuda, two hits each from Cole Stanford and Cole Laskowski, a three-run homer from Sal Carricato and one hit apiece from Blake Bean, Zach Evans and Mason Maxwell. Starting pitcher Andrew Patrick (6-1) earned the win thanks to six innings of four-run (two earned), four-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and two walks.

In Game 1 of Saturday’s twin bill, LR received three hits from Stober, two hits including a three-run homer from Bean, two hits each from Laskowski and Cuda and a two-run homer from Eli Willen. In addition, the Bears totaled nine hits in Game 2 behind two hits from Carricato, a solo shot from Bean and one hit apiece from Laskowski, Cuda, Stober, Evans, Willen and David Bell.

Carson-Newman travels to nonconference King (Tennessee) today at 1:30 p.m., while LR hosted a nonconference game against Limestone on Tuesday before playing a home game against SAC foe Newberry on Friday at 5 p.m. and facing the Wolves two more times on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Limestone 15, Lenoir-Rhyne 13: The Saints took down the Bears on the road Saturday in Hickory. Despite the loss, LR received five goals from Chloe Christensen, two goals and two assists from Kaitlyn Cavanaugh, two goals apiece from Alexa Burghardt, Ellie Campbell and Cambrie Cochran, one assist from Hannah Shuren and 12 saves from goalie Teanna Sieben.

Limestone (12-2, 7-1 SAC) hosted Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday before capping the regular season with a home game against Wingate on Saturday at noon, while LR (7-9, 6-3) is at Newberry today at 7 p.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

Lincoln Memorial 7, Lenoir-Rhyne 0: The Railsplitters shut out the Bears at home Friday in Harrogate, Tennessee. Lincoln Memorial (14-9, 7-5 SAC) will take on Carson-Newman in the quarterfinals of the league tournament on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter, South Carolina, while LR (8-14, 6-6) faces Tusculum.

TRACK AND FIELD

Lenoir-Rhyne hosts Southside Power & Fitness Invitational: The Bears hosted the Southside Power & Fitness Invitational this past weekend in Hickory, with several individuals putting forth strong performances. LR posted numerous top-three finishes, which were as follows:

• Women’s high jump: Sofia Lanina (second; 1.60 meters); Destini Wilson (third, 1.55 meters)

• Men’s high jump: Orlando Descartes (second; 1.90 meters)

• Women’s shot put: Olivia Jackson (second; 12.63 meters)

• Men’s triple jump: Nick Henriques (third; 14.15 meters)

• Men’s hammer throw: Ellis Horton (third; 47.34 meters)

• Women’s javelin throw: Lacey Triplett (first; 34.73 meters)

• Men’s javelin throw: Josh Wise (third; 53.19 meters)

• Men’s 10,000-meter run: Jacob Parkinson (first; 31:21.82); Lewis Budgen (second; 31.41.54)

• Women’s 10,000-meter run: Paige Ewald (first; 37:05.90); Kathrin Polke (second; 38:42.48)

• Men’s 400-meter hurdles: Marcus Crumpler (second; 52.90 seconds)

• Women’s 5,000-meter run: Claudia Teran-Romagosa (second; 18:44.08), Sabrina Fleig (third; 19:08.47)

• Women’s 4x100-meter relay: Molly McGrath, Abigail Kinoshita, Holly Kone and Alexis Brown (second; 45.87 seconds)

• Men’s 4x100-meter relay: Trent Davis, Jacob Wadsworth, Lucas Besong and Dario Matau (first; 39.93 seconds); Shane White, Tye Roberson, Carlo Heath and Royce Turner Jr. (third; 41.53 seconds)

• Women’s 100-meter dash: Alexis Brown (first; 11.34 seconds)

• Men’s 100-meter dash: Trent Davis (first; 10.34 seconds)

• Men’s 400-meter dash: Dario Matau (first; 46.87 seconds); Lucas Besong (third; 48.16 seconds)

• Women’s 200-meter dash: Alexis Brown (first; 23.11 seconds)

• Men’s 200-meter dash: Dario Matau (first; 20.83 seconds); Trent Davis (second; 21.09 seconds); Lucas Besong (third; 21.61 seconds)

• Men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase: Eli Riggs (third; 10:25.21)

• Women’s 4x400-meter relay: Araceli Espinoza, Olivia Overholt, Damyja Alejandro-Ortiz and Holly Kone (second; 3:54.27)

LR will host another meet on Saturday when it holds the LR Bears Invitational at 10 a.m.