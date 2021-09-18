LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: L-R women’s soccer slips past Limestone in SAC opener

Individually, the L-R women received a third-place time of 22:05 from Janet Kwambai and a fourth-place time of 22:17 from Caroline Hilliard. Kylie Dahlberg added a ninth-place time of 22:45, while Kathrin Polke posted a time of 22:55 to finish 13th.

Also participating in the women’s race were the Bears’ Adie Bjerkness, Elizabeth Kessler and Pierson McManus in 27th, 38th and 55th, respectively. Their efforts helped L-R win the team title, while the Bears’ men’s team came in 18th out of 26 participating schools.

The top finishers among the L-R men were Sean Incardona with a 41st-place time of 27:11 and Harrison Hickman with a 129th-place time of 29:11. They will join the women’s team next Friday for the Queen City Invite in Charlotte.

FOOTBALL

Newberry 28, No. 5 Lenoir-Rhyne 21

The Bears’ 18-game winning streak in SAC regular-season games came to an end on the road Saturday in Newberry, South Carolina, with the host Wolves taking home the Bishops’ Trophy for the first time since 2017. The contest was held at Newberry’s Setzler Field, where the Wolves won to move to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in SAC play while dropping L-R to 1-1 and 0-1.