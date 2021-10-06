LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: L-R women’s golf ties for 2nd

SALISBURY — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s golf team finished Monday’s opening round of the Patsy Rendlemen Invitational in seventh place, but ultimately completed the second and final round in a tie for seventh on Tuesday at the Country Club of Salisbury. The Bears and Wingate each posted team scores of 599 (23-over-par) for the tournament, while Anderson (South Carolina) won with a 582.
Thirteen total teams participated in the two-day event, which saw all five individual members of L-R’s squad improve from Round 1. Beatriz Espelosin led the Bears with a 2-under-par 147 (74, 73) to tie for 11th, while Patricia Asensio shot a 150 (77, 73) to finish 18th, Katie Sibley and Megan Robb shot identical 151s (77, 74 for both) to tie for 19th and Marta Cervero shot a 153 (78, 75) to tie for 23rd.
L-R returns to action next Monday and Tuesday when it competes in the LeeAnn Noble Memorial Tournament at Achasta Country Club in Dahlonega, Georgia.
MEN’S GOLF
Lenoir-Rhyne finishes 13th at Camden Collegiate
Three rounds were played across Monday and Tuesday as Limestone University hosted the Camden Collegiate at Camden Country Club in Camden, South Carolina. L-R finished 13th out of 16 teams with a total team score of 881 (41-over), while Lincoln Memorial (840), Belmont Abbey (848) and South Carolina-Aiken (850) held down the top three spots.
Individually, the Bears were paced by Liam Waldron’s three-round total of 219 (74, 76, 69), which helped him finish in a tie of 38th. Tyler Hashmi and Dawson Walker tied for 54th with 223s (Hashmi 76, 73, 74; Walker 74, 74 75), while former Newton-Conover High standout Holt Allison tied for 61st with a 225 (75, 74, 75) and Jack Alward was disqualified in the second round but carded a two-round score of 143 (73 in first round, 70 in third).
The Bears will participate in the Queens Invitational next Monday and Tuesday at Irish Creek Country Club in Charlotte.
VOLLEYBALL
Anderson 3, Lenoir-Rhyne 0
The Bears saw an eight-match winning streak come to an end on the road Tuesday in Anderson, South Carolina, losing by set scores of 25-17, 25-23 and 25-21. Taylor Prall and Emma Clark each had eight kills for L-R, with the latter also recording six blocks.
The Bears’ Rachel Wildermuth and Mackenzie Hulsey added career highs of 16 assists apiece, while Rachel Bewick finished with 20 digs and now leads the South Atlantic Conference with 5.40 digs per set. Braelyn Faust chipped in seven kills for L-R (8-3, 6-1 SAC).
Anderson (10-5, 5-2) travels to Limestone on Friday at 7 p.m., while L-R visits Newberry on Thursday at 6 p.m.