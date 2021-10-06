LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: L-R women’s golf ties for 2nd

Individually, the Bears were paced by Liam Waldron’s three-round total of 219 (74, 76, 69), which helped him finish in a tie of 38th. Tyler Hashmi and Dawson Walker tied for 54th with 223s (Hashmi 76, 73, 74; Walker 74, 74 75), while former Newton-Conover High standout Holt Allison tied for 61st with a 225 (75, 74, 75) and Jack Alward was disqualified in the second round but carded a two-round score of 143 (73 in first round, 70 in third).

The Bears will participate in the Queens Invitational next Monday and Tuesday at Irish Creek Country Club in Charlotte.

VOLLEYBALL

Anderson 3, Lenoir-Rhyne 0

The Bears saw an eight-match winning streak come to an end on the road Tuesday in Anderson, South Carolina, losing by set scores of 25-17, 25-23 and 25-21. Taylor Prall and Emma Clark each had eight kills for L-R, with the latter also recording six blocks.

The Bears’ Rachel Wildermuth and Mackenzie Hulsey added career highs of 16 assists apiece, while Rachel Bewick finished with 20 digs and now leads the South Atlantic Conference with 5.40 digs per set. Braelyn Faust chipped in seven kills for L-R (8-3, 6-1 SAC).

Anderson (10-5, 5-2) travels to Limestone on Friday at 7 p.m., while L-R visits Newberry on Thursday at 6 p.m.