LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: L-R volleyball runs win streak to 6

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Neve Duston scored just over three minutes into the contest for L-R, which also received a goal from Allie Zueger in the 27th minute. Anderson's Haley Sink added a goal in the 33rd minute to account for all of the scoring.

The Bears outshot Anderson 17-8, including a 9-3 advantage in shots on goal. They also earned five corner kicks as compared to one for the Trojans, and seven different Bears played all 90 minutes.

L-R visits Coker on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., while the Trojans host Queens at 5 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

Lenoir-Rhyne 4, Anderson 1

Noah Tiefel's first career hat trick lifted the Bears to a three-goal road win over the Trojans on Saturday in Anderson, South Carolina. The victory was L-R's first SAC triumph of the season as it improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.

Tiefel's first goal came less than 90 seconds into the match, and he also registered the Bears' second goal of the night. Carles Montoliu Lobo scored next for L-R before Tiefel notched his third score in the 78th minute.