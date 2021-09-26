LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: L-R volleyball runs win streak to 6

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Playing its first South Atlantic Conference road match of the season, Lenoir-Rhyne's volleyball team extended its winning streak to six with a four-set win over Limestone on Saturday. The Bears won the opening set 25-14 before falling 25-16 in the second set, but earned victories of 25-20 and 25-23 in the third and fourth sets.
L-R (6-2, 4-0 SAC) got 12 kills and 20 digs from Taylor Prall, while Braelyn Faust had nine kills and Colette Romp, Emma Clark and MacKenzie Hulsey added seven kills apiece. Hulsey also had 10 digs and 32 assists to go with 27 digs from Rachel Bewick and 18 digs from Ashley Hawkins.
The Bears are 20-6 all-time against Limestone (5-5, 2-3) and have won 11 straight against the Saints since a loss in October 1993. L-R is 4-0 in league play for the first time since 2017.
L-R hosts Tusculum next Friday at 7 p.m. before entertaining UVA Wise next Saturday at 2 p.m., while Limestone visits Lincoln Memorial next at 7 p.m. before traveling to Carson-Newman next Saturday at 2 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
No. 22 Lenoir-Rhyne 2, Anderson 1
The Bears doubled up the Trojans on the road Saturday in Anderson, South Carolina, moving to 4-1-2 overall and 2-0 in SAC play. On the other side, Anderson dropped to 2-4-1 and 0-2-1.
Neve Duston scored just over three minutes into the contest for L-R, which also received a goal from Allie Zueger in the 27th minute. Anderson's Haley Sink added a goal in the 33rd minute to account for all of the scoring.
The Bears outshot Anderson 17-8, including a 9-3 advantage in shots on goal. They also earned five corner kicks as compared to one for the Trojans, and seven different Bears played all 90 minutes.
L-R visits Coker on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., while the Trojans host Queens at 5 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
Lenoir-Rhyne 4, Anderson 1
Noah Tiefel's first career hat trick lifted the Bears to a three-goal road win over the Trojans on Saturday in Anderson, South Carolina. The victory was L-R's first SAC triumph of the season as it improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.
Tiefel's first goal came less than 90 seconds into the match, and he also registered the Bears' second goal of the night. Carles Montoliu Lobo scored next for L-R before Tiefel notched his third score in the 78th minute.
Anderson (3-2-1, 0-2-1 SAC) spoiled L-R's shutout bid with a goal in the 79th minute, but couldn't overcome a Bears side that scored four goals on seven total shots. The Trojans did hold an 8-3 edge in corner kicks.