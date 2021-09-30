LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: L-R men’s soccer wins in double OT

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer team collected an upset win over No. 4 Coker on the road Wednesday, outlasting the Cobras 2-1 in double overtime. Victor Cascon’s goal 31 seconds into the second OT lifted L-R to its third straight victory as the Bears are now 4-2 overall and 2-1 in South Atlantic Conference play.
After Coker (7-1, 2-1 SAC) took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Che Richards in the 27th minute, L-R’s Nicolas Bohigues tied the score in the 61st. Neither team scored again until Cascon’s match-winner in the 101st minute.
The Bears outshot Coker 23-7 on the night, holding the Cobras well below their season average of 20 shots per contest. L-R is now 3-0 in its last three matches against top-10 teams, and Jack Winter is 50-27-8 since becoming the Bears’ head coach in 2016.
L-R opens a three-match homestand with a contest against Lincoln Memorial on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. On the other side, Coker travels to Catawba on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Lenoir-Rhyne 5, Coker 1
The Bears nabbed a road victory over the Cobras on Wednesday in Hartsville, South Carolina, exploding for four second-half goals to break a 1-all tie at the half. All five goals for L-R were scored by freshmen, with Leonie Proessl scoring three times and Evan O’Leary notching the other two goals.
O’Leary also had one assist for L-R (5-1-2, 3-0 SAC), as did Madi Kyle, Neve Duston and Rosie Weaver. On the other side, Lexi Lilly had the only goal for Coker (0-3-2, 0-3).
The Bears finished with 47 shots, including 18 shots on goal. Meanwhile, Coker only had two shots on goal and didn’t record its first shot until the 37th minute.
L-R also earned 10 corner kicks as compared to two for the Cobras, who visit No. 19 Catawba on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Bears are also in action on Saturday, with a home match against Lincoln Memorial scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.