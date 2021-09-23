LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: L-R men’s soccer rallies past Barton

WILSON — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer team registered a pair of second-half goals in a 10-minute span to complete a 2-1 comeback victory over nonconference Barton on the road Wednesday. The Bears had lost two straight after winning their season opener Sept. 4, but defeated the Bulldogs to even both teams’ record at 2-2.

The Bulldogs scored the first goal of the match 10 seconds in, with Luis Hernan Velasco tallying his third goal of the season to give the hosts an early lead. However, L-R tied things at 1-all on a goal from Miguel Montano off a free kick from Jaime de Manuel in the 66th minute before Victor Cascon netted the winning goal off an assist from Noah Tiefel in the 75th.

The Bears outshot Barton 17-5, including a 7-1 advantage in shots on goal. The Bulldogs’ only shot on goal resulted in the goal they scored at the 10-second mark.

Wednesday’s contest was played at Barton’s football stadium due to wet field conditions, and it marked the first meeting between the schools since the Bulldogs defeated L-R 3-2 in overtime in 2014. The Bears entered the match having lost four straight against Barton, with their previous victory coming in 2009.