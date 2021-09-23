LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: L-R men’s soccer rallies past Barton

WILSON — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer team registered a pair of second-half goals in a 10-minute span to complete a 2-1 comeback victory over nonconference Barton on the road Wednesday. The Bears had lost two straight after winning their season opener Sept. 4, but defeated the Bulldogs to even both teams’ record at 2-2.
The Bulldogs scored the first goal of the match 10 seconds in, with Luis Hernan Velasco tallying his third goal of the season to give the hosts an early lead. However, L-R tied things at 1-all on a goal from Miguel Montano off a free kick from Jaime de Manuel in the 66th minute before Victor Cascon netted the winning goal off an assist from Noah Tiefel in the 75th.
The Bears outshot Barton 17-5, including a 7-1 advantage in shots on goal. The Bulldogs’ only shot on goal resulted in the goal they scored at the 10-second mark.
Wednesday’s contest was played at Barton’s football stadium due to wet field conditions, and it marked the first meeting between the schools since the Bulldogs defeated L-R 3-2 in overtime in 2014. The Bears entered the match having lost four straight against Barton, with their previous victory coming in 2009.
L-R visits South Atlantic Conference foe Anderson (South Carolina) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., while Barton travels to Conference Carolinas opponent Southern Wesleyan for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
North Georgia 1, No. 22 Lenoir-Rhyne 0
The Bears suffered their first loss of the season on the road Wednesday in Dahlonega, Georgia. The only goal of the contest was scored by the Nighthawks’ Taylor Malasek in the 56th minute.
L-R (3-1-2) outshot North Georgia (3-1-1) 6-4 in shots on goal, but the Nighthawks held an 11-9 edge in total shots. Neve Duston had two shots on goal for the Bears, who were held scoreless for the second time this fall after playing to a scoreless tie at Florida Tech on Sept. 10.
After moving to 3-2-1 all-time against North Georgia, the Bears travel to SAC opponent Anderson on Saturday at 5 p.m. Meanwhile, the Nighthawks visit Peach Belt Conference foe Albany State on Saturday at 3 p.m.