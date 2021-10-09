LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: L-R men’s soccer notches 5 goals vs. Queens

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer team scored three first-half goals before adding two more in the second half of a 5-1 home win over Queens on Saturday in Hickory. The five goals were the most scored by the Bears in a single match this season as they improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the South Atlantic Conference.
The Royals dropped to 3-6-1 overall and 2-3-1 in SAC play, and Queens actually scored the first goal of the contest when Samuel Indinge found the back of the net in the eighth minute. But from there it was all Bears.
Miguel Montano scored L-R’s first goal off a corner kick in the 13th minute, while Noah Tiefel tallied the next two goals, the first off a cross from Harri Rowe in the 17th and the other off an assist from Jaime Poza in the 29th. In the second half, Rowe scored his first collegiate goal in the 55th minute before Poza put one in off an assist from Tiefel in the 76th.
Following its sixth consecutive home victory over Queens, L-R starts a three-match road trip at Mars Hill on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the Royals host Catawba on Wednesday at the same time.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Lenoir-Rhyne 1, Queens 0
The Bears earned the smallest of victories over the Royals during Saturday’s home match in Hickory, with Scarlett Kelly scoring the lone goal on a header off a corner kick from Ria Acton in the 69th minute. L-R is now 7-2-2 overall and 5-1 in SAC play, while Queens is 7-3 and 5-1.
The stats were strikingly even, as L-R recorded 17 shots as compared to 16 for Queens. Each goalkeeper had four saves as the Bears’ Grayson Cameron earned her fourth clean sheet of the season, and L-R also held an 8-6 advantage in corner kicks while committing one more foul than the Royals (12 to 11).
The Bears visit league opponent Mars Hill on Wednesday at 5 p.m., while Queens entertains nonconference Shaw at the same time.
MEN’S SWIMMING
Lenoir-Rhyne defeats Mars Hill
The Bears opened the 2021-22 season with a 129.5-109.5 road win over the Lions on Friday in Mars Hill. Micah McRea won three events for L-R, while John Ryan won two events after the duo joined Jacob Greene and Spencer Ashby to win the 200-yard medley relay to kick off the night.
McRea won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:42.81 before also emerging victorious in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 100-yard individual medley later in the night. His time in the latter event (52.39) broke his own school record.
Ryan finished first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 54.03, while Greene won both the 50-yard backstroke and the 100-yard backstroke. Greene posted a time of 24.31 in the 50 back before recording a time of 53.06 in the 100 back.
L-R returns to the pool as part of the Guilford Invitational on Nov. 6 in Greensboro.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
Lenoir-Rhyne splits with UNC Pembroke, Mars Hill
The Bears took part in a tri-meet on the road Friday in Mars Hill, falling to UNC Pembroke by a 155-104 score but beating the host Lions 158-98. Lisa Boernigen took home four wins for L-R in the first meet of the season.
L-R began the meet with a comeback win in the 200-yard medley relay, as the foursome of Emily Harness, Kimberly Scheiber, Boernigen and Elizabeth Bowman rallied past the Braves and won with a time of 1:53.60. Boernigen also won the 100-yard butterfly (58.51) and the 100-yard freestyle (54.25) before breaking the school record with a winning time of 1:00.16 in the 100-yard individual medley.
Scheiber emerged victorious in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.33, while the freshman Harness made her college debut with a pair of third-place finishes and a fifth-place finish to go with the win in the 200-yard medley relay.
L-R will next take part in the Guilford Invitational on Nov. 6 in Greensboro.