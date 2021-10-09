LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: L-R men’s soccer notches 5 goals vs. Queens

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer team scored three first-half goals before adding two more in the second half of a 5-1 home win over Queens on Saturday in Hickory. The five goals were the most scored by the Bears in a single match this season as they improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the South Atlantic Conference.

The Royals dropped to 3-6-1 overall and 2-3-1 in SAC play, and Queens actually scored the first goal of the contest when Samuel Indinge found the back of the net in the eighth minute. But from there it was all Bears.

Miguel Montano scored L-R’s first goal off a corner kick in the 13th minute, while Noah Tiefel tallied the next two goals, the first off a cross from Harri Rowe in the 17th and the other off an assist from Jaime Poza in the 29th. In the second half, Rowe scored his first collegiate goal in the 55th minute before Poza put one in off an assist from Tiefel in the 76th.

Following its sixth consecutive home victory over Queens, L-R starts a three-match road trip at Mars Hill on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the Royals host Catawba on Wednesday at the same time.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Lenoir-Rhyne 1, Queens 0