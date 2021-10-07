LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: L-R men’s soccer blows 2nd-half lead

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer team led by two goals at halftime, but conceded three goals in the second half of a 3-2 home loss to Catawba on Wednesday. The match was played at Moretz Sports Complex on a rainy night in Hickory.
The Indians improved to 6-2-2 overall and 2-2-1 in the South Atlantic Conference, while the Bears are now 5-3 and 3-2. L-R took 14 shots as compared to seven by Catawba, but the latter held a 4-2 advantage in shots on goal.
L-R got on the board in the third minute when Harri Rowe sent a ball to the left foot of Benjamin Gnieser, who tapped it in for the quick 1-0 lead. Jaheim Smith added his first career goal off a double pass from Victor Cascon and Noah Tiefel in the 40th.
Catawba rallied in the second half, with Nico Morillo scoring off a cross from Tom Savigar in the 61st minute, Savigar scoring off a free kick in the 76th and Salano Birch scoring off an assist from Savigar in the 78th. Tiefel had a chance to tie things with two minutes left, but his shot went just wide.
Wednesday’s contest marked the 45th all-time meeting between the Bears and Indians, with only Wingate (47 meetings) having faced L-R more in the history of the Bears’ men’s soccer program. The match included a 56-minute lightning delay in the 22nd minute.
L-R hosts Queens on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., while Catawba hosts Limestone at 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
No. 14 Catawba 2, Lenoir-Rhyne 0
In a battle of two of the top teams in the SAC, the Indians shut out the Bears on the road Wednesday in Hickory. The conference’s leading scorer Hannah Dunn scored in the opening half, while Jovana Sanchez registered Catawba’s second-half goal and goalkeeper Sierra Davis notched her sixth straight clean sheet.
Catawba moved to 9-0-1 overall and 5-0 in the SAC, while L-R dropped to 6-2-2 and 4-1. The Bears were outshot 30-17 in the contest, with the Indians holding a 10-6 edge in shots on goal.
Freshman defender Vivien Becker Peralta led the Bears with four shots, nearly scoring her first career goal on a header in the second half. On the other side, Helen Summerell had both assists for Catawba.
L-R hosts Queens on Saturday at 5 p.m., while Catawba entertains Limestone at 8 p.m.
Note: L-R junior defender Ria Acton was named SAC AstroTurf Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for matches played last week. A native of Leicester, England, Acton led the Bears to wins over Coker (5-1) and Lincoln Memorial (4-0), scoring three goals against Lincoln Memorial while assisting on L-R's remaining goal.