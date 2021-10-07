LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: L-R men’s soccer blows 2nd-half lead

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer team led by two goals at halftime, but conceded three goals in the second half of a 3-2 home loss to Catawba on Wednesday. The match was played at Moretz Sports Complex on a rainy night in Hickory.

The Indians improved to 6-2-2 overall and 2-2-1 in the South Atlantic Conference, while the Bears are now 5-3 and 3-2. L-R took 14 shots as compared to seven by Catawba, but the latter held a 4-2 advantage in shots on goal.

L-R got on the board in the third minute when Harri Rowe sent a ball to the left foot of Benjamin Gnieser, who tapped it in for the quick 1-0 lead. Jaheim Smith added his first career goal off a double pass from Victor Cascon and Noah Tiefel in the 40th.

Catawba rallied in the second half, with Nico Morillo scoring off a cross from Tom Savigar in the 61st minute, Savigar scoring off a free kick in the 76th and Salano Birch scoring off an assist from Savigar in the 78th. Tiefel had a chance to tie things with two minutes left, but his shot went just wide.

Wednesday’s contest marked the 45th all-time meeting between the Bears and Indians, with only Wingate (47 meetings) having faced L-R more in the history of the Bears’ men’s soccer program. The match included a 56-minute lightning delay in the 22nd minute.