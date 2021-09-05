LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: L-R football crushes Virginia State in 2021 opener

PETERSBURG, Va. — The Lenoir-Rhyne football team kicked off the 2021 season with a huge win over nonconference Virginia State on the road Saturday at Rogers Stadium. The Bears emerged victorious by a 48-7 final, winning their third straight season opener in the process.
The fourth-ranked Bears (1-0) were up 10-0 after the opening quarter and 31-7 at the half. They scored their final 17 points in the fourth period to vanquish the Trojans (0-1), who played for the first time since 2019 after sitting out the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
L-R’s Grayson Willingham threw touchdowns to three different receivers, including one to Dwayne McGee. McGee also accounted for three TDs, with his other two coming on the ground. Ryan Carter and Deondre Lester caught the other TD passes for the Bears.
Chase Allbaugh made a pair of field goals for L-R and was a perfect 6-for-6 on extra points. Defensively, Amari Houston had a strip-sack on Virginia State’s first drive of the third quarter.
The victory was L-R’s seventh consecutive regular-season win over a nonconference opponent. Three of those wins have come against opponents from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, of which Virginia State is a member.
The Bears are now 54-34-4 all-time in season openers, and they will have a bye next week before visiting Newberry on Sept. 18 in a contest that will mark both teams’ South Atlantic Conference opener. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
On the other side, the Trojans travel to Ohio Dominican University next Saturday at 1 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Lenoir-Rhyne 2, Florida Tech 0
The Bears shut out the Panthers at home Saturday in Hickory, getting goals from Carles Montoliu Lobo and Jaime De Manuel in the 54th and 85th minutes, respectively. Victor Cascon assisted on the first goal, while Lobo found De Manuel for the second score.
L-R (1-0) goalkeeper Camden Coleman recorded a clean sheet that included three saves, while the Bears’ offense outshot Florida Tech (1-1) 16-8. Nine different L-R players took a shot, and both teams had five corner kicks.
The Bears and Panthers had never met prior to Saturday’s matchup. L-R travels to Young Harris on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. in a makeup contest from Thursday’s rainout, while Florida Tech hosts Flagler next Saturday at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
No. 13 Lenoir-Rhyne 2, UNC Pembroke 0
Like their male counterparts, the L-R women’s soccer team also scored two goals in a shutout victory on Saturday. The Bears and Braves played the season-opening contest on Pembroke’s home field, with Leonie Proessl and Evan O’Leary scoring for the visitors.
L-R (1-0) outshot Pembroke (0-1) 18-10, putting nine shots on goal. Bears goalkeeper Grayson Cameron had five saves as she registered a clean sheet, and O’Leary led L-R with five shots including three shots on goal.
Following their fifth consecutive season-opening win, the Bears host North Greenville on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Pembroke visits Queens on Thursday at 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Lenoir-Rhyne women finish first, men third at Fleet Feet Invite
The L-R women’s cross country team began the season with a first-place finish during Saturday’s Fleet Feet Invite hosted by Catawba College in Salisbury. The Bears won the 11-team event with 30 points and a total time of 1:37.57, while their male counterparts came in fifth out of 12 teams with a score of 128 and a total time of 2:22.56.
L-R had four of the top seven runners in the women’s competition, led by Janet Kwambai with a top overall time of 19:07. Caroline Hillard was third with a time of 19:22, while Kylie Dahlberg finished fifth (19:27), Kathrin Polke was seventh (19:37) and Elizabeth Kessler was 14th (20:22).
On the men’s side, a pair of runners finished in the top 22 for the Bears. Sean Incardona came in 13th with a time of 27:33, while Harrison Hickman posted a 22nd-place time of 28:10.