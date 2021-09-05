LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: L-R football crushes Virginia State in 2021 opener

PETERSBURG, Va. — The Lenoir-Rhyne football team kicked off the 2021 season with a huge win over nonconference Virginia State on the road Saturday at Rogers Stadium. The Bears emerged victorious by a 48-7 final, winning their third straight season opener in the process.

The fourth-ranked Bears (1-0) were up 10-0 after the opening quarter and 31-7 at the half. They scored their final 17 points in the fourth period to vanquish the Trojans (0-1), who played for the first time since 2019 after sitting out the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

L-R’s Grayson Willingham threw touchdowns to three different receivers, including one to Dwayne McGee. McGee also accounted for three TDs, with his other two coming on the ground. Ryan Carter and Deondre Lester caught the other TD passes for the Bears.

Chase Allbaugh made a pair of field goals for L-R and was a perfect 6-for-6 on extra points. Defensively, Amari Houston had a strip-sack on Virginia State’s first drive of the third quarter.

The victory was L-R’s seventh consecutive regular-season win over a nonconference opponent. Three of those wins have come against opponents from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, of which Virginia State is a member.