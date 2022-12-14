LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Jefferson named an All-American in football

Lenoir-Rhyne redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Andre Jefferson was named an American Football Coaches Association Second Team All-American on Monday, earning his first All-American selection and the 91st All-American selection in the history of the Bears’ football program.

Jefferson broke LR’s single-game sack record with 5.5 sacks against Tusculum on his way to a 13-sack season. He finished the year with 53 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and three blocked kicks.

The Bears posted an 8-3 record in 2022, including a 7-2 mark in South Atlantic Conference play.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALLNo. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne 71, UNC Pembroke 48: The Bears — who moved up to No. 7 in the latest national media poll — cruised to a 23-point home win over the Braves on Monday in Hickory, moving to 10-0 for the first time since the 1979-80 season and for the third time in program history. Megan Landsiedel led LR with 13 points and a game-high four steals, while Blaikley Crooks had 12 points and four rebounds, Emily Harman had 11 points and Brandi Hudson had 10 points and six boards.

Azariah Fields added nine points, seven rebounds and five assists for LR, which also received eight points and four boards from Bella Sims. The Bears outrebounded UNC Pembroke (3-6) 37-24 and had 18 assists on 23 made field goals.

LR also outshot the Braves 46.0% (23 of 50) to 36.5% (19 of 52) from the field, 47.1% (8 of 17) to 26.3% (5 of 19) from 3-point range and 85.0% (17 of 20) to 71.4% (5 of 7) from the free-throw line. The Bears led 21-15 after the first quarter, 37-25 at halftime and 55-36 entering the fourth period.

The Bears host Newberry today at 5:30 p.m. in a SAC matchup, with the men’s game to follow. At halftime of the men’s game, LR will hold its third Teddy Bear Toss (fans are asked to bring new, plush teddy bears for complimentary admission to the games, and all bears collected from the toss will be donated to Hickory’s local Toys for Tots).

LR will also be accepting donations on behalf of Toys for Tots. Teddy bears will be screened at the door to ensure they’re only fluffy inside and will not harm anyone when tossed. Teddy bears not soft enough to be tossed can be placed in a donation bin in the Shuford Arena lobby. A toy drive is also currently going on that will last through the end of December.

UNC Pembroke returns to action on Thursday at 2:30 p.m., when the Braves are scheduled to visit King (Tennessee).

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Lenoir-Rhyne breaks school records at Bast-Cregger Invitational: The Bears broke three school records during the Bast-Cregger Invitational this past Friday and Saturday in Salem, Virginia. Alexis Brown broke her own school record that she set the previous week with a first-place time of 7.35 meters in the women’s 60 meters, and she also won the 200 meters with a program-best time of 24.85 seconds.

Additionally, LR’s Dario Matau posted a time of 21.75 in the men’s 200 meters, which is also a new school record.

In the men’s heptathlon, the Bears took the top five spots. Jacob Wadsworth finished first, Oliver Thatcher came in second, Philip Stomne took third, Orlando Descartes finished fourth and Dion Enongene came in fifth.

In the men’s 60 meters, Matau finished first with a time of 6.82 seconds, while teammate Royce Turner came in third (6.92 seconds) and Jordan Payne finished fourth (6.95 seconds). Furthermore, Marcus Crumpler posted a first-place time of 50.11 seconds in the men’s 400 meters, Ellis Horton won the men’s weight throw with a toss of 16.01 meters and the men’s 4x400-meter relay team of Matau, Crumpler, Lucas Besong and John Sisson recorded a first-place time of 3:21.06.

On the women’s side, LR’s Marlesia Walker took third in the weight throw with a toss of 13.80 meters and came in third in the shot put with a mark of 10.92 meters. Kennedy Conner won the triple jump with a mark of 11.16 meters, while Brown and Jordan Shealey were first and second in the 200 meters with respective times of 24.85 and 25.40 seconds.

For their efforts during the Bast-Cregger Invitational, Brown and Matau were named the SAC Varsity Gems Track Athletes of the Week on Tuesday. They will join the rest of their teammates in the Finn Pincus Invitational Jan. 20-21 in Salem, Virginia.