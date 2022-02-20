LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Hollar wins 900th game in softball sweep

Lenoir-Rhyne head softball coach Shena Hollar reached another milestone during Friday’s doubleheader against visiting Southern New Hampshire in Hickory, winning her 900th career game in the opening contest. The Bears won the opener by an 8-0 score in five innings before topping the Penmen 6-2 in Game 2.

LR improved to 6-5 on the season, while Southern New Hampshire fell to 0-2. The Bears entered Saturday’s home doubleheader against UNC Pembroke having won four straight games, and they will also host a doubleheader against Le Moyne on Monday beginning at noon.

On the other side, Southern New Hampshire visited Belmont Abbey College for two games on Saturday before competing in an event hosted by Queens today in Charlotte. The Penmen will face Mount Olive at 10 a.m. before battling Queens at 12:30 p.m.

In Game 1 of Friday’s twin bill, LR outhit Southern New Hampshire 11-2 behind two hits apiece from Katelyn Rackard, Cassidy Wall and Kendall Osborne to go with one each from Savannah Moorefield, Kylee Leonhardt, Hannah Jennings, Julia Mardigian and Taylor Beard. Lauren Rakes picked up the win to move to 3-1 on the year after pitching three innings of one-hit ball with six strikeouts and no walks, while Morgan Beeler tossed the final two frames.