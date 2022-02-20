LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Hollar wins 900th game in softball sweep

Lenoir-Rhyne head softball coach Shena Hollar reached another milestone during Friday’s doubleheader against visiting Southern New Hampshire in Hickory, winning her 900th career game in the opening contest. The Bears won the opener by an 8-0 score in five innings before topping the Penmen 6-2 in Game 2.
LR improved to 6-5 on the season, while Southern New Hampshire fell to 0-2. The Bears entered Saturday’s home doubleheader against UNC Pembroke having won four straight games, and they will also host a doubleheader against Le Moyne on Monday beginning at noon.
On the other side, Southern New Hampshire visited Belmont Abbey College for two games on Saturday before competing in an event hosted by Queens today in Charlotte. The Penmen will face Mount Olive at 10 a.m. before battling Queens at 12:30 p.m.
In Game 1 of Friday’s twin bill, LR outhit Southern New Hampshire 11-2 behind two hits apiece from Katelyn Rackard, Cassidy Wall and Kendall Osborne to go with one each from Savannah Moorefield, Kylee Leonhardt, Hannah Jennings, Julia Mardigian and Taylor Beard. Lauren Rakes picked up the win to move to 3-1 on the year after pitching three innings of one-hit ball with six strikeouts and no walks, while Morgan Beeler tossed the final two frames.
In Friday’s second contest, the Bears got two hits each from Moorefield and Leonhardt and one apiece from Rackard, Wall, Jennings and Lora Beth Wood. LR starting pitcher Brooklin Heaver earned the win following 4 2/3 innings of four-hit ball during which she allowed a pair of unearned runs with two strikeouts and one walk, while Rakes notched the save after throwing 2 1/3 innings of one-hit ball with four strikeouts and no walks.
LR and Southern New Hampshire had never met prior to Friday’s doubleheader. With four RBIs during the twin bill, Leonhardt pushed her career RBI total to 154, which ranks fourth in program history.
BASEBALL
<&underline>Lenoir-Rhyne sweeps home doubleheader vs. Shippensburg</&underline>
The Bears won both games of a doubleheader against visiting Shippensburg (Pennsylvania) on Friday in Hickory, running their winning streak to eight games with victories of 9-4 and 16-2 over the Raiders. Andrew Patrick and Joshua Lanham were the winning pitchers for LR as each pitched seven innings, upping both of their records to 3-0.
Patrick, a Bandys High alumnus, allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks, while Lanham gave up two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Recording multi-hit performances for LR (11-1) in Game 1 were Wade Cuda (three hits), Drew Yniesta (two), Luis Atiles (two) and Anthony Porrino (two), with Cuda and David Bell each notching three hits in Game 2.
Cuda, Porrino and Bell all homered in the first game, with Cuda finishing 6-for-8 during the doubleheader with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored. The Bears and Raiders (0-8) faced off again on Saturday at 1 p.m.
LR’s next game is a home contest against Bluefield State on Wednesday at 3 p.m., while Shippensburg faces Goldey-Beacom four times next weekend. The Raiders will visit Goldey-Beacom for a doubleheader beginning at noon next Saturday before hosting two contests against the Lightning starting at the same time next Sunday.