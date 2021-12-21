LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Harman, Hudson lead women’s basketball past Newberry

Following a loss at the hands of Tusculum on Saturday, the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team bounced back with a 73-61 victory over Newberry on Monday at Shuford Gymnasium to end its three-game homestand with a 2-1 record. Emily Harman had a game-high 24 points — including 17 in the second half — while Brandi Hudson added 18 as the Bears improved to 4-6 overall and 3-5 in the South Atlantic Conference.
L-R led 17-8 after the opening quarter, 36-21 at halftime and 58-33 at the end of three periods. The Bears outshot the Wolves (2-9, 2-7 SAC) 45.8% (27 of 59) to 34% (18 of 53) from the field, although Newberry shot 45% (9 of 20) from 3-point range as compared to 20% (3 of 15) for L-R.
In addition to her 24-point performance, Harman also registered six rebounds, five assists and five steals, with Hudson chipping in five boards and four steals to go with her 18 points. Tilda Lindstrom added eight points and five rebounds for L-R.
Three Wolves reached double figures in scoring, led by Courtney Virgo’s 15-point effort. Giulia Bongiorno added 14 points, five steals, four rebounds and four assists, while Ericka Wiseley also scored 14 points.
The Bears visit nonconference Young Harris on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m., while Newberry travels to nonconference Lander on Jan. 1 at 1:30 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Newberry 66, Lenoir-Rhyne 65
The Wolves handed the Bears their third one-score loss in their past four games on the road Saturday, overcoming a 39-22 halftime deficit to extend L-R’s overall losing streak to six and drop the Bears to 1-4 at home this season. Newberry moved to 6-6 overall and 6-4 in the SAC, while the Bears fell to 3-8 and 2-6.
The Wolves were led by Malakhi Stremlow’s game-high 20 points, while TJ Brown added 19 and Marcus Ford scored eight to go with four rebounds. Stremlow also pulled down five boards in 31 minutes of action.
L-R put four players in double figures, with TJ Nesmith notching 17 points and a game-high eight rebounds to go with 11 points apiece from Jalen Johnson and Salle Wilson. Johnson also dished out five assists and Wilson had six rebounds, while Kevin Kangu was the Bears’ fourth double-digit scorer with 10 points.
Newberry hosts nonconference Fayetteville State University on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m., while L-R entertains SAC foe Lincoln Memorial on Jan. 1 at 4 p.m.