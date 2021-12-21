LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Harman, Hudson lead women’s basketball past Newberry

Following a loss at the hands of Tusculum on Saturday, the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team bounced back with a 73-61 victory over Newberry on Monday at Shuford Gymnasium to end its three-game homestand with a 2-1 record. Emily Harman had a game-high 24 points — including 17 in the second half — while Brandi Hudson added 18 as the Bears improved to 4-6 overall and 3-5 in the South Atlantic Conference.

L-R led 17-8 after the opening quarter, 36-21 at halftime and 58-33 at the end of three periods. The Bears outshot the Wolves (2-9, 2-7 SAC) 45.8% (27 of 59) to 34% (18 of 53) from the field, although Newberry shot 45% (9 of 20) from 3-point range as compared to 20% (3 of 15) for L-R.

In addition to her 24-point performance, Harman also registered six rebounds, five assists and five steals, with Hudson chipping in five boards and four steals to go with her 18 points. Tilda Lindstrom added eight points and five rebounds for L-R.

Three Wolves reached double figures in scoring, led by Courtney Virgo’s 15-point effort. Giulia Bongiorno added 14 points, five steals, four rebounds and four assists, while Ericka Wiseley also scored 14 points.