LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Golf teams post runner-up finishes

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s and women’s golf teams finished second during the three-round tournaments they competed in this past Monday and Tuesday. The men came in second out of 16 teams during the Spring Bulldog Clash hosted by Barton at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawley's Island, South Carolina, while the women took second out of 13 teams during the Low Tide Intercollegiate hosted by Limestone at Dunes West Golf Club in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
The LR men finished with a total score of 850, just five strokes behind first-place Rogers State (845). Individually, Matthew Raybould was the Bears’ top finisher and the third overall finisher with a three-round score of 204 (6-under-par), while Liam Waldrom tied for ninth with 215 total strokes, Cole Sutherland came in 14th with 216, Tyler Hashmi tied for 22nd with 220 and Dawson Walker tied for 33rd with 222.
On the women’s side, the Bears finished with a total score of 906, well behind first-place and host Limestone (877). Individually, Megan Robb finished second overall with a three-round score of 213 (2-under-par), Patricia Asensio tied for 10th with 227 total strokes — although her score didn’t count towards the team score given that she competed as an individual — Marta Cervero tied for 17th with 229, Beatriz Espelosin tied for 23rd with 231, Katie Sibley tied for 29th with 235 and Eleni Diakou tied for 40th with 239.
The LR men travel to Greenwood, South Carolina, for the Lander Bearcat Invitational next Monday and Tuesday at Greenwood Country Club, while the women return to action March 14-15 at the Ralph Hargett Memorial in Monroe. Both events are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.
BASEBALL
No. 15 Lenoir-Rhyne 14, Georgia College 5
The Bears ran their winning streak to 14 games with a nine-run road victory over the Bobcats on Wednesday in Milledgeville, Georgia. The contest was tied at 5-all through five innings before LR scored once in the sixth, six times in the eighth and twice in the ninth.
LR (17-1) outhit Georgia College (9-6) 15-9 and benefited from three errors by the hosts. The Bears received three hits from Luis Atiles and two apiece from Wade Cuda, Drew Yniesta, Nick Clarno and Anthony Porrino, while Cole Laskowski, Matt Mackey, Brayden Collett and David Bell each finished with one hit.
Cuda and Mackey homered for the Bears, while reliever Jackson Reid was the winning pitcher. One of seven pitchers used by LR, Reid moved to 2-0 on the season thanks to an inning of scoreless, two-hit ball with no strikeouts and one walk.
LR begins South Atlantic Conference play with a three-game home series against Coker. The teams will play a single game today at 4 p.m. before facing off in a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
The Bobcats kick off a three-game home series against Young Harris with a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. before completing the series with a single game on Sunday at 1 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
No. 7 Lincoln Memorial 97, Lenoir-Rhyne 67
The eighth-seeded Bears were routed by the top-seeded Railsplitters in the quarterfinals of the SAC tournament on the road Wednesday in Harrogate, Tennessee. Lincoln Memorial (25-3) will face fifth-seeded Carson-Newman (19-10) in the semifinals on Saturday at 5 p.m., while LR finishes the season at 10-18.
Jordan Guest scored a game-high 27 points for Lincoln Memorial, also grabbing eight rebounds. Matthew Sells added 18 points for the Railsplitters, who also got 12 points and seven boards from Jordan Walters, 12 points and five assists from Chase Rankin, 10 points and six rebounds from Mekell Burries and 10 points and five boards from Alex Dahling.
LR was paced by 16 points and five assists from Jalen Johnson, with T.J. Nesmith adding 11 points. The Bears were held to a season-low 21 total rebounds and just two offensive boards.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Gannon 11, Lenoir-Rhyne 8
The Golden Knights knocked off the Bears on the road Wednesday in Hickory, overcoming deficits of 4-3 and 8-6 after the first two quarters by outscoring LR 5-0 in the second half. Gannon improved to 1-1, while the Bears fell to 1-3.
Suzy Smith and Ellie Campbell each scored three goals for LR, which also received one goal and two assists from Jolan Morey and one goal from Makenna Filley. Alexa Burghardt also had two assists for the Bears, with Teanna Sieben notching 13 saves in goal.
LR will look to snap a three-game losing streak when it hosts SAC foe Coker on Saturday at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, Gannon travels to Catawba on Saturday for a noon contest.