LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Golf teams post runner-up finishes

The LR men travel to Greenwood, South Carolina, for the Lander Bearcat Invitational next Monday and Tuesday at Greenwood Country Club, while the women return to action March 14-15 at the Ralph Hargett Memorial in Monroe. Both events are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

BASEBALL

No. 15 Lenoir-Rhyne 14, Georgia College 5

The Bears ran their winning streak to 14 games with a nine-run road victory over the Bobcats on Wednesday in Milledgeville, Georgia. The contest was tied at 5-all through five innings before LR scored once in the sixth, six times in the eighth and twice in the ninth.

LR (17-1) outhit Georgia College (9-6) 15-9 and benefited from three errors by the hosts. The Bears received three hits from Luis Atiles and two apiece from Wade Cuda, Drew Yniesta, Nick Clarno and Anthony Porrino, while Cole Laskowski, Matt Mackey, Brayden Collett and David Bell each finished with one hit.

Cuda and Mackey homered for the Bears, while reliever Jackson Reid was the winning pitcher. One of seven pitchers used by LR, Reid moved to 2-0 on the season thanks to an inning of scoreless, two-hit ball with no strikeouts and one walk.