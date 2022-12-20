LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Game-ending run keeps women’s basketball unbeaten

MOUNT OLIVE — The seventh-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team scored 25 of the final 27 points during Monday’s road game against Mount Olive, earning a 77-60 win to improve to 13-0 on the season. The contest was played at the Trojans’ Kornegay Arena.

Mount Olive (6-6) led 22-20 after the opening quarter before LR rallied for a 33-32 lead at the half. The Trojans were up 52-50 through three periods, but the Bears outscored them 27-8 in the fourth quarter.

LR’s Blaikley Crooks and Brandi Hudson each had 15 points and six rebounds, while Hannah Stull added 14 points and four boards. Emily Harman chipped in nine points, eight boards and four steals, with Jalen Gathers scoring eight points and Azariah Fields finishing with seven points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Bears outrebounded the Trojans 41-24 and held a 44-38 advantage in points in the paint. Their bench outscored Mount Olive 29-14 and they also held an 18-4 edge in second-chance points.

The lead changed hands 14 times during Monday’s contest, and the teams were tied on six occasions. Third-year head coach Grahm Smith is now 30-29 at LR.

The Bears visit UNC Greensboro for an exhibition game on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. before resuming regular-season play with a home contest against Young Harris on Jan. 1 at 2 p.m., while Mount Olive hosts USC Aiken on Dec. 31 at 1 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne 66, Chowan 64: The Bears outlasted the Hawks in overtime at home Monday in Hickory, receiving 14 points and eight rebounds from Damion Medwinter to go with 13 points from TJ Nesmith and 11 points and four boards from LJ McCoy. LR also got eight points and four assists from Nas Tyson.

LR (6-4) won despite being outrebounded 50-33 and being outshot 43.9% (25 of 57) to 34.7% (25 of 72) from the field and 31.8% (7 of 22) to 21.4% (6 of 28) from 3-point range. The Bears did hold a 72.7% (8 of 11) to 56.3% (9 of 16) advantage at the free-throw line.

LR visits Belmont Abbey on Dec. 30 at 5 p.m., while Chowan (6-5) is at North Greenville on Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

Lenoir-Rhyne finishes fifth at Spartan Invite: The Bears’ men’s team came in fourth out of five teams during the seventh annual Spartan Invite this past Friday through Monday in Clearwater, Florida, while LR’s women’s squad finished fifth out of six teams. The four-day event was hosted by the University of Tampa.

According to results posted at www.lrbears.com, LR posted top-three finishes in the following events (events are listed in the order in which they took place):

• Women’s 200-yard individual medley: Lisa Boernigen, third place (2:03.86)

• Men’s 200-yard individual medley: Micah McRea, third place (1:48.28)

• Men’s 400-yard individual medley: Micah McRea, second place (3:53.18)

• Men’s 100-yard breaststroke: Micah McRea, second place (54.70 seconds)

LR will host a dual meet against Emory & Henry on Jan. 6 at Shuford Pool.