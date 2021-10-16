LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Football shuts out Carson-Newman

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne football team snapped a two-game road losing streak with a dominant victory over Carson-Newman on Saturday at Burke-Tarr Stadium, winning 59-0 behind five rushing touchdowns from freshman Dwayne McGee. McGee scored three of those TDs in the first quarter and finished with 200 yards on 19 carries as the Bears improved to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the South Atlantic Conference.

In addition to McGee’s five scores, L-R also received a 40-yard TD pass from Grayson Willingham to Kelin Parsons in the first quarter and a 38-yard TD pass from Willingham to Deondre Lester in the third. The Bears’ final two scores came on a 12-yard run from Gunnar Anderson early in the fourth period and a 25-yard field goal from Chase Allbaugh with 8:47 remaining.

Willingham completed 28 of 36 passes for a career-high 363 yards, becoming the Bears’ all-time leader in career passing yards on the 40-yard scoring strike to Parsons in the opening quarter. Brian Bryson was the previous record holder with 6,583 passing yards, setting the mark in 1987.

Parsons was L-R’s leading receiver with 101 yards on five catches, while Ryan Carter had six receptions for 82 yards and Lester added 79 yards on five receptions. Jadus Davis had 80 total yards, tallying 46 through the air and 34 on the ground.