LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Football pulls away from Barton in 2nd half

WILSON — The Lenoir-Rhyne football team ran its winning streak to five games with a 56-20 nonconference road win over Barton on Saturday. The Bears led 21-13 at halftime before dominating the second half at the Bulldogs’ Truist Stadium.
Now 7-2, L-R finishes the regular season with a home game against South Atlantic Conference foe Catawba at 1 p.m. Saturday. On the other side, Barton (5-5) travels to UVA Wise for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
The Bulldogs scored first on a 32-yard field goal from Jackson Brooks, but L-R’s Grayson Willingham registered his first of three touchdown passes on the ensuing drive, hitting Deondre Lester for a 4-yard scoring strike. After Barton’s Jacquez Durham returned the subsequent kickoff 94 yards for a score late in the opening quarter, the Bears answered with a 9-yard TD pass from Willingham to Dwayne McGee early in the second period to take a lead that they would not relinquish.
Barton did get within a point at 14-13 on a 34-yard Brooks field goal with 8:59 left in the second quarter, but Jadus Davis responded with a 3-yard TD run to put L-R on top 21-13 at the half. Then the Bears took over.
Kelin Parsons caught a 7-yard TD pass from Willingham to extend L-R’s advantage, while a 27-yard scoring scamper from Davis pushed the lead to 35-13. Percy King made it a 29-point lead courtesy of an 80-yard interception return, while Davis punched in a 1-yard score to close out a career performance for the freshman.
Fellow freshman Zyheir Dillard added the final TD for the Bears following an 11-yard TD run from Barton’s Jordan Terrell, scoring from 35 yards out with 4:15 to play in the fourth quarter. Dillard had five carries for 48 yards to finish third on the team behind McGee’s 22 carries for 152 yards and Davis’ 63 yards on 10 rushing attempts.
As for Willingham, he completed 19 of 27 passes for 186 yards. Parsons was his top target with six receptions for 67 yards, while Ryan Carter totaled 61 yards on three catches and Jon Ross Maye led the Bears’ defense with 10 tackles (three solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and a half-sack.
Barton’s offense was paced by Terrell’s 107 yards on 26 carries, while quarterback Jaquan Lynch completed 12 of 24 passes for 156 yards to go with 68 yards on nine carries. The Bulldogs are now 0-11 all-time against the Bears, whose defense has only allowed one TD in the past four games combined.
Chase Allbaugh converted all eight of his extra-point attempts for L-R, extending his NCAA Division II record to 152 successful extra points in a row.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Lenoir-Rhyne 2, Limestone 0: The Bears shut out the visiting Saints in the quarterfinals of the SAC tournament on Saturday in Hickory, with third-seeded L-R getting goals from Kate Casey and Leonie Proessl in the 38th and 83rd minutes, respectively. The freshman Casey’s goal was the first of her career and came off a corner kick by Stephanie Figueiredo, while Proessl now has a team-leading 11 goals following her unassisted score.
L-R (11-4-2) goalkeeper Grayson Cameron added five saves as she recorded her seventh shutout of the season, while sixth-seeded Limestone (10-5-1) got four saves from keeper Taylin Jean. The Saints were outshot 24-10, with the Bears also holding an 8-1 edge in corner kicks.
L-R will face second-seeded Queens (14-3-1) in the semifinals after the Royals outlasted No. 7 Lincoln Memorial 1-0 in double overtime on Saturday. That contest will be played next Friday at 2 p.m. at Matthews Sportsplex.
MEN’S SOCCER
Mars Hill 2, No. 21 Lenoir-Rhyne 1: The Lions topped the host Bears in the quarterfinals of the SAC tournament Saturday in Hickory, with sixth-seeded Mars Hill receiving a goal from Peter Plougmand with 1:31 left in overtime to end the match. Carles Montoliu Lobo scored third-seeded L-R’s only goal of the night, while Mars Hill’s first score came on an own goal by the Bears in the 12th minute.
L-R (10-5-1) goalkeeper Juan Basabe made four saves in the contest, while Mars Hill (10-5-3) keeper Brennan Whalen had nine. The Bears are now 3-2-1 all-time as the No. 3 seed in the SAC tournament, and Saturday’s contest marked their first overtime match in the event since a loss to Coker in 2016.
The Lions advance to next Friday’s semifinals at Matthews Sportsplex, where they will face seventh-seeded Catawba (10-6-2) following the Indians’ 1-0 upset of second-seeded Limestone on Saturday. Kickoff next Friday is set for 8 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Wingate 3, Lenoir-Rhyne 0: The Bulldogs swept the Bears at home Saturday in Wingate, bringing an end to L-R’s seven-match winning streak. Set scores were 25-16, 25-16 and 25-17.
Wingate improved to 20-3 overall and 13-3 in the South Atlantic Conference, while L-R fell to 18-6 and 13-3 and is in a four-way tie with Wingate, Anderson (South Carolina) and Tusculum for first place in the league standings. The Bears received 10 kills from Colette Romp, nine kills and 12 digs from Taylor Prall, two blocks from Braelyn Faust, 14 digs and 24 assists from Mackenzie Hulsey and 17 digs and two assists from Rachel Bewick.
L-R travels to Mars Hill at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while the Bulldogs visit Queens at 7 p.m. Thursday.