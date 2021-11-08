LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Football pulls away from Barton in 2nd half

Fellow freshman Zyheir Dillard added the final TD for the Bears following an 11-yard TD run from Barton’s Jordan Terrell, scoring from 35 yards out with 4:15 to play in the fourth quarter. Dillard had five carries for 48 yards to finish third on the team behind McGee’s 22 carries for 152 yards and Davis’ 63 yards on 10 rushing attempts.

As for Willingham, he completed 19 of 27 passes for 186 yards. Parsons was his top target with six receptions for 67 yards, while Ryan Carter totaled 61 yards on three catches and Jon Ross Maye led the Bears’ defense with 10 tackles (three solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and a half-sack.

Barton’s offense was paced by Terrell’s 107 yards on 26 carries, while quarterback Jaquan Lynch completed 12 of 24 passes for 156 yards to go with 68 yards on nine carries. The Bulldogs are now 0-11 all-time against the Bears, whose defense has only allowed one TD in the past four games combined.

Chase Allbaugh converted all eight of his extra-point attempts for L-R, extending his NCAA Division II record to 152 successful extra points in a row.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

