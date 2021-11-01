LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Football dominates Wingate in SAC showdown

WINGATE — No. 16 Wingate entered Saturday’s football game as the only team with an unbeaten record in South Atlantic Conference play. Visiting Lenoir-Rhyne took care of that in convincing manner, winning 31-6 in front of 2,347 fans at Irwin Belk Stadium.

The Bears moved to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the SAC, while the Bulldogs fell to 6-2 and 4-1. Dwayne McGee notched both first-quarter touchdowns for L-R, registering scoring runs of 4 and 12 yards to put the visitors up 14-0 heading into the second period.

A pair of McLea Robertson field goals — a 26-yarder in the second quarter and a 40-yarder in the third — brought the Bulldogs closer, but L-R scored the game’s final 17 points. Deondre Lester caught a 47-yard TD pass from Grayson Willingham with 1:51 left in the third quarter before Jon Ross Maye intercepted a pass and returned it 50 yards for a score early in the fourth and Chase Allbaugh tacked on a 22-yard field goal with 4:37 remaining.

Willingham completed 18 of 25 passes for 204 yards, with L-R wide receiver Ryan Carter tallying 95 yards on eight catches. Lester added three receptions for 73 yards, while McGee had 20 rushing attempts for 93 yards.