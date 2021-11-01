LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Football dominates Wingate in SAC showdown

WINGATE — No. 16 Wingate entered Saturday’s football game as the only team with an unbeaten record in South Atlantic Conference play. Visiting Lenoir-Rhyne took care of that in convincing manner, winning 31-6 in front of 2,347 fans at Irwin Belk Stadium.
The Bears moved to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the SAC, while the Bulldogs fell to 6-2 and 4-1. Dwayne McGee notched both first-quarter touchdowns for L-R, registering scoring runs of 4 and 12 yards to put the visitors up 14-0 heading into the second period.
A pair of McLea Robertson field goals — a 26-yarder in the second quarter and a 40-yarder in the third — brought the Bulldogs closer, but L-R scored the game’s final 17 points. Deondre Lester caught a 47-yard TD pass from Grayson Willingham with 1:51 left in the third quarter before Jon Ross Maye intercepted a pass and returned it 50 yards for a score early in the fourth and Chase Allbaugh tacked on a 22-yard field goal with 4:37 remaining.
Willingham completed 18 of 25 passes for 204 yards, with L-R wide receiver Ryan Carter tallying 95 yards on eight catches. Lester added three receptions for 73 yards, while McGee had 20 rushing attempts for 93 yards.
Nijere Peoples ran for 106 yards on 16 carries to pace Wingate, which has lost five straight games against L-R. The win was the Bears’ 13th all-time against a ranked opponent and their first since defeating No. 25 Carson-Newman during the 2019 NCAA Division II playoffs.
L-R travels to nonconference Barton next Saturday for a 4 p.m. kickoff, while Wingate visits SAC foe Newberry at 1 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Lenoir-Rhyne 2, Wingate 0: The Bears knocked off the Bulldogs at home Saturday in Hickory, receiving goals from Nicolas Bohigues and Victor Cascon to move to 9-4-1 overall and 6-3-1 in the SAC. Jaime Poza and Carles Montoliu Lobo had assists for L-R, while goalkeeper Juan Basabe had six saves in the shutout victory.
L-R concludes the regular season with a home contest against Carson-Newman on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., while Wingate (6-7-1, 4-5-1 SAC) hosts Mars Hill at the same time.
VOLLEYBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne 3, Queens 0: The Bears swept the visiting Royals on Saturday in Hickory, extending their winning streak to six matches with set victories of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-8. L-R improved to 17-5 overall and 12-2 in the SAC, while Queens is now 13-10 and 8-6.
Taylor Prall registered a match-high 16 kills and Madison Asher tied a career high with 10 for L-R, which travels to Coker next Friday at 7 p.m. before visiting Wingate next Saturday at 2 p.m. On the other side, Queens’ next contest is a home date against Catawba on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Wingate 1, Lenoir-Rhyne 0: The Bulldogs shut out the Bears on the road Saturday in Hickory, with the only goal coming from Sophia Husted in the 83rd minute. Wingate improved to 9-5 overall and 6-4 in the SAC, while L-R is now 9-4-2 and 7-3.
L-R hosts Carson-Newman on Wednesday at 5 p.m., while the Bulldogs entertain Mars Hill at 4 p.m.