LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Football collects first shutout of 2022, extends win streak to 5

WILSON — The 13th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne football team cruised to its fifth win in a row on Saturday, shutting out host Barton 34-0. The Bears held the Bulldogs to 141 total yards of offense, the eighth-fewest yards allowed by LR in a game in the NCAA era, which began in 1993.

Following a scoreless first quarter, the Bears (6-1, 5-0 South Atlantic Conference) kicked things into high gear in the second period. Sean White scored on a 1-yard run at the 11:38 mark, then found Dominique Marshall for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 3:48 remaining until halftime. Zyheir Dillard added a 44-yard TD run with less than two minutes left to give LR a 21-0 lead at the intermission.

Another 1-yard TD run from White in the third quarter extended the Bears’ advantage, while Dwayne McGee also scored from 1 yard out with 5:33 to play in the fourth. Speaking of McGee, both he and Dillard topped 100 yards rushing — McGee had 112 yards on 19 carries and Dillard finished with 104 yards on 14 attempts.

In addition to 15 yards on the ground, White also completed 15 of 30 passes for 247 yards. Kelin Parsons was his top target with six receptions for 117 yards, while Ryan Carter caught five passes for 73 yards.

Defensively, Jon Ross Maye tallied seven tackles (two solo) to lead the Bears. Devin Hibbitt and Rashad Yelding each added five tackles, with Jimmie Palmer III, Malik Taylor and Andre Jefferson registering four apiece.

LR’s offensive line didn’t allow a sack for the third straight week, but the Bears’ defense also failed to record a sack for the first time in six years. LR had notched at least one sack in each of its previous 60 contests prior to Saturday. Nevertheless, the Bears did record two tackles for loss against Barton (2-5, 1-4).

Following its 12th all-time win over the Bulldogs in as many meetings — including eight shutouts — LR hosts 17th-ranked Newberry next Saturday. The Bears’ homecoming contest will kick off at 2 p.m. at Moretz Stadium.

As for Barton, it will look to snap a four-game losing streak when it visits Wingate next Saturday at 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Lenoir-Rhyne sweeps tri-meet vs. Mars Hill, Converse: The Bears defeated both Mars Hill and Converse at home Friday in Hickory, winning all 14 events in the process. LR earned a 203-52 victory over Mars Hill and a 194-63 win over Converse.

Individual event winners for the Bears were as follows:

• 200-yard medley relay: Ella Penny, Lisa Boernigen, Kayana Taylor, Liz Bowman (1:53.42)

• 1,000-yard freestyle: Camille Brown (11:27.53)

• 200-yard freestyle: Kayana Taylor (2:00.24)

• 100-yard backstroke: Ella Penny (1:01.46)

• 100-yard breaststroke: Anna Harshaw (1:11.19)

• 200-yard butterfly: Lisa Boernigen (2:11.46)

• 50-yard freestyle: Riche Putnam (25.38 seconds)

• 100-yard freestyle: Lisa Boernigen (54.76 seconds)

• 200-yard backstroke: Ella Penny (2:12.21)

• 200-yard breaststroke: Anna Harshaw (2:37.69)

• 500-yard freestyle: Liz Bowman (5:29.49)

• 100-yard butterfly: Kayana Taylor (1:01.13)

• 200-yard individual medley: Lisa Boernigen (2:11.62)

• 200-yard freestyle relay: Kayana Taylor, Ella Penny, Riche Putnam, Anna Harshaw (1:44.99)

LR will take part in a tri-meet hosted by Catawba next Saturday. Wingate will also attend the event, which starts at 10 a.m.

MEN’S SWIMMING

Lenoir-Rhyne defeats Mars Hill: The Bears knocked off the Lions at home Friday in Hickory, winning by a 156-85 score. LR finished first in nine of the 14 contested events.

Individual event winners for the Bears were as follows:

• 200-yard medley relay: Nathan McCormick, Micah McRea, Renato Herran, Chris Glebus (1:36.23)

• 200-yard freestyle: Renato Herran (1:45.97)

• 100-yard backstroke: Nathan McCormick (55.26 seconds)

• 100-yard breaststroke: Micah McRea (58.10 seconds)

• 100-yard freestyle: Owen Schreiber (51.30 seconds)

• 200-yard backstroke: Levi McRea (2:00.57)

• 200-yard breaststroke: Micah McRea (2:09.61)

• 200-yard individual medley: Micah McRea (1:55.58)

• 200-yard freestyle relay: Nathan McCormick, Chris Glebus, Chris Forsey, Levi McRea (1:29.98)

LR travels to Catawba next Friday for a tri-meet also involving Wingate. The event will begin at 5 p.m.