LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Football alum Dugger receives AFC defensive player of the week honors

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Following a decorated football career at Lenoir-Rhyne, Kyle Dugger was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. The Decatur, Georgia, native appeared in 29 games and made 20 starts during his first two years at the professional level, and he has continued to improve in Year 3.

In 14 games (all starts) this season, Dugger has 72 total tackles to rank second for the Patriots. The 26-year-old safety also has 49 solo tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, five tackles for loss, eight passes defensed and a sack.

Dugger has scored three touchdowns as well, becoming the first New England player to achieve that feat since 1970. He leads the NFL in defensive TDs, returning a pair of interceptions and a fumble for scores.

Following his latest defensive score, which came on a 39-yard pick-six in the Patriots’ 23-21 home win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Dugger was named the AFC’s defensive player of the week for Week 17 on Wednesday. His interception return for a TD put New England ahead late in the third quarter and was a major reason why the Patriots remained in the playoff hunt. New England enters Sunday’s regular-season finale at the Buffalo Bills with an 8-8 record.

Dugger is the fifth New England player to capture a weekly award during the 2022-23 season, joining linebackers Matthew Judon and Josh Uche, kicker Nick Folk and defensive back/return man Marcus Jones. Judon and Uche were the AFC’s defensive players of the week in Weeks 5 and 14, respectively, while Folk was the AFC’s special teams player of the week in Week 8 and Jones was the conference’s top special teams player in Week 11.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Coker 56, Lenoir-Rhyne 53: The Cobras defeated the Bears at home Wednesday in Hartsville, South Carolina, using a late 12-4 run to erase a 47-44 LR lead and ultimately earn a three-point victory over their South Atlantic Conference foes. Coker improved to 9-6 overall and 3-2 in SAC play, while the Bears fell to 6-6 and 1-3 and have now lost five games by single digits this winter.

The game’s leading scorer was Coker’s Tate Mulkey with 17 points, while Glenn Bynum and Jamie Muldowney added seven points apiece for the Cobras. As for LR, it was led by 12 points from LJ McCoy and 10 points and six rebounds from both Nas Tyson and TJ Nesmith.

Coker outshot the Bears 44.2% (19 of 43) to 34.6% (18 of 52) from the field and 28.0% (7 of 25) to 18.2% (4 of 22) from 3-point range, although LR did hold an 86.7% (13 of 15) to 68.8% (11 of 16) advantage from the free-throw line.

Coker hosts Anderson (South Carolina) on Saturday at 4 p.m., while the Bears visit Catawba at the same time.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Catawba 75, No. 3 Lenoir-Rhyne 58: The Indians handed the third-ranked Bears their first loss of the season on Wednesday in Salisbury, building a 26-19 lead after the first quarter and a 50-27 advantage at the half en route to a 17-point home victory. Catawba moved to 10-3 overall and 4-1 in SAC contests, while LR is now 14-1 and 4-1.

The Indians put four players in double figures, led by Janiya Downs’ 19-point, 10-rebound performance. Downs also finished with four assists and three steals, while Sara McIntosh had 14 points and 14 boards, Lyrik Thorne had 13 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals and Jada Porter scored 12 points.

LR was paced by Jalen Gathers’ career-high 19 points, all in the second half. The graduate student hit five 3-pointers in the third quarter to lead the Bears’ comeback attempt.

In addition, LR got 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals from Azariah Fields to go with 11 points and five steals from Emily Harman. However, the Bears were outshot 50.0% (25 of 50) to 35.6% (21 of 59) from the field, 45.0% (9 of 20) to 29.6% (8 of 27) from 3-point range and 88.9% (8 of 9) to 84.2% (16 of 19) from the free-throw line.

The Indians host Wingate on Saturday at 2 p.m., while LR visits Coker next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.