LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Dareke Young to play in tonight’s Shrine Bowl

LAS VEGAS — After a standout football career at Lenoir-Rhyne, wide receiver Dareke Young was recently selected to play in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl. The longest running college all-star football game in the nation, the Shrine Bowl will be played tonight at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
A 6-foot-3, 220-pound graduate student, Young played in 43 career games for the Bears, hauling in 73 catches for 1,176 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Raleigh native also finished with 658 yards and eight TDs on 88 carries.
Like LR alumnus Kyle Dugger — who just completed his second NFL season with the New England Patriots — in the 2020 Senior Bowl, Young will be the only Division II player to participate in tonight’s Shrine Bowl. The Shrine Bowl features players from each Power 5 Conference (Atlantic Coast Conference, Southeastern Conference, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12), Appalachian State and several other schools.
The Shrine Bowl benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children and its mission to provide excellent care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate, regardless of the families’ ability to pay. This year marks the 97th Shrine Bowl, and it will be televised at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne 78, Queens 68
The Bears ended their four-game road swing with a 3-1 record thanks to a 10-point victory over the Royals on Monday in Charlotte. Emily Harman recorded her fifth career double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds to pace LR, which also received 16 points from Brandi Hudson, 14 points and nine boards from Maddie Dillinger, 11 points from Hannah Stull and nine points from Hanna McClung.
Queens’ Kalaya Hall scored 25 points to go with four rebounds and four assists, while the Royals (6-11, 5-11 South Atlantic Conference) also got 19 points from Kristy Hamze, eight points from Kennedy Fuller and seven points and six rebounds from Jori Wilks. Hickory High graduate Finley Lefevers started and played 27 minutes for Queens, scoring four points to go with six rebounds.
The victory was the fourth straight for LR (7-11, 6-10) against Queens, and the Bears are now 4-5 on the road this season. LR returns home on Saturday at 2 p.m. to face Limestone, while the Royals were at 17th-ranked Catawba on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. before hosting Carson-Newman on Saturday at 2 p.m.