LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Dareke Young to play in tonight’s Shrine Bowl

Lenoir-Rhyne 78, Queens 68

The Bears ended their four-game road swing with a 3-1 record thanks to a 10-point victory over the Royals on Monday in Charlotte. Emily Harman recorded her fifth career double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds to pace LR, which also received 16 points from Brandi Hudson, 14 points and nine boards from Maddie Dillinger, 11 points from Hannah Stull and nine points from Hanna McClung.

Queens’ Kalaya Hall scored 25 points to go with four rebounds and four assists, while the Royals (6-11, 5-11 South Atlantic Conference) also got 19 points from Kristy Hamze, eight points from Kennedy Fuller and seven points and six rebounds from Jori Wilks. Hickory High graduate Finley Lefevers started and played 27 minutes for Queens, scoring four points to go with six rebounds.

The victory was the fourth straight for LR (7-11, 6-10) against Queens, and the Bears are now 4-5 on the road this season. LR returns home on Saturday at 2 p.m. to face Limestone, while the Royals were at 17th-ranked Catawba on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. before hosting Carson-Newman on Saturday at 2 p.m.