LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Dareke Young becomes 10th Lenoir-Rhyne football player to be drafted

Two years after former teammate Kyle Dugger was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the NFL draft, Dareke Young heard his name called.

The standout wide receiver became the 10th Lenoir-Rhyne player to be taken in the NFL draft when the Seattle Seahawks selected him with the 233rd overall pick in the seventh round on Saturday.

Other LR players selected in the NFL draft include Dugger in 2020, John Milem in 2000, Shannon Myers in 1995, Craig Keith in 1993, Chip Sheffield in 1977, Wayne Bell in 1968, Mike Campbell in 1967, Dick Lage in 1961 and Harold Bullard in 1958. But Young is only the third receiver in school history to be drafted, joining Sheffield and Myers.

“I was confident that I would get drafted,” said Young, a 6-foot-2, 224-pound native of Raleigh, during a conference call with Seattle media on Saturday. “I felt like I was getting good feedback from teams and my agent, and I had a visit with Seattle and I felt like it went perfectly. I felt like I impressed all the coaches and bonded with all the coaches that were there, so Seattle just felt like the right fit when I was there and I’m glad they took a shot on me.”

In 43 career games at Lenoir-Rhyne, Young had 73 catches for 1,176 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also carried the ball on 88 occasions, totaling 658 yards and eight scores.

“I feel like the more you can do the better,” said Young of his ability to play both receiver and running back, “and I feel like I’m definitely someone who could take handoffs and help the team out if that’s what they need me to do. And I definitely feel like I could be someone who runs routes and makes plays down the field as well, so just being a guy that’s versatile and can do multiple things, I feel like that just brings more value to a team and I feel like that’s what I bring.

“A few teams have mentioned it (playing both positions), and I have no problem with it,” he added. “... Whatever the team needs me to do, I’ll be ready to do it.”

According to Young, Dugger has been helpful during the draft process. Neither player was heavily recruited out of high school, and both dealt with injuries during their final year at Lenoir-Rhyne, which is the only Division II school to produce multiple draft picks in the past three years.

“We have a great relationship,” Young said of Dugger. “I’ve been talking to him a significant amount during my whole draft process ... just asking him questions on how he handled situations and how he blocked out all the negativity during his time. So having somebody that you played with for three years go through the same process as you, it’s pretty easy to reach out and ask him questions because he’s done it before.”

Now Young joins a Seahawks franchise that has undergone major changes this offseason, most notably trading longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in mid-March. But Seattle has made playoff appearances in nine of the past 12 seasons, including a pair of Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl victory in February 2014, and Young is excited to be on board.

“I thought it was great,” said Young of his visit with the Seahawks. “I loved everything about it — the coaches, the facilities, even the workers. The workers were genuine and they seemed like they enjoyed being there and helping everybody out, so I enjoyed everything, soaked it all in.”

FOOTBALL

Former offensive lineman Poe signs with 49ers

Former LR offensive lineman Jason Poe, a back-to-back winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in the South Atlantic Conference as the league’s top OL in 2018 and 2019 before transferring to Mercer University for the completion of his college career, was signed by the San Francisco 49ers moments after the NFL draft ended on Saturday. In signing as an undrafted free agent, the 6-2, 295-pounder became the first Mercer player to make it to the NFL.

A native of Fitzgerald, Georgia, Poe played in all 28 games for LR during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, helping the Bears post an overall record of 25-3 and a 15-0 mark in SAC play during that time. Poe played for head coach Drew Cronic at both LR and Mercer.

BASEBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne 3, Catawba 2

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Bears rallied for a one-run victory over the Indians in the second round of the SAC tournament on Saturday in Kodak, Tennessee. LR scored twice in the eighth on back-to-back RBI singles from Luis Atiles and Anthony Porrino, while the final inning began with David Bell singling, moving to second on a sacrifice bunt by Cole Laskowski and scoring on a walk-off single from Drew Yniesta.

LR (42-10) outhit the Indians (30-23) behind two hits from Laskowski and one apiece from Atiles, Porrino, Bell, Yniesta and Erick Ramirez. Relief pitcher Ben Friebel (2-0) earned the win after retiring the side in order in the ninth.

The Bears faced the No. 1 team in the country, Wingate, on Sunday. The winner of Sunday’s contest advanced directly to today’s SAC title round, while the loser had to play a second game to try to advance to the championship round of the double-elimination tournament.

Look for results from Sunday and Monday’s SAC baseball tournament games, along with results from Sunday’s SAC men’s lacrosse title game between eighth-ranked LR and third-ranked Limestone, in Wednesday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.

SOFTBALL

Carson-Newman 11, Lenoir-Rhyne 1

The Bears suffered their biggest loss in the SAC tournament since a 13-0 defeat at the hands of Elon in 1993 during the semifinals of the league tournament on Saturday in Harrogate, Tennessee. LR lost to the Eagles via mercy rule in five innings, with a solo home run from Lauren Rakes in the bottom of the fourth inning accounting for its only run.

Rakes had two hits to lead the Bears (37-14), who also got one hit each from Savannah Moorefield and Katelyn Rackard. LR will now await its NCAA Division II tournament fate, with the Southeast Regional set to begin on May 12.

Carson-Newman lost to Lincoln Memorial by a 9-7 final in the SAC finals later Saturday, moving to 35-16 on the season.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

