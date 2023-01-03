LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Crooks, Stull lead Bears to 74-57 win

The fourth-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team began 2023 on a high note, getting 24 points from Blaikley Crooks and 17 from Hannah Stull in a 74-57 victory over visiting Young Harris on Sunday in Hickory. Both players set new career highs in points to help the Bears improve to 14-0 on the season, while the Mountain Lions dropped their second straight contest and are now 5-5 overall.

Crooks made 11 of 16 field goals including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, while Stull was 6-of-11 shooting including a 2-for-2 mark from behind the arc. Stull also pulled down six rebounds, with Azariah Fields adding 14 points and six assists while knocking down 6 of 8 field goals. Crooks, Stull and Fields also combined for a 6-of-6 performance from the free-throw line.

As a team, the Bears made 15 of 16 field goals. Despite trailing throughout the first half for the first time this season, they outscored Young Harris 25-16 in the third quarter and 16-7 in the fourth to overcome a 34-33 halftime deficit.

Sunday’s victory came on the heels of LR’s exhibition loss at UNC Greensboro on Friday. The Bears lost to the Spartans by a 68-60 final, but thanks to the win over the Mountain Lions, they remain unbeaten in regular-season play.

LR will look to equal the best start in program history when it visits South Atlantic Conference foe Catawba on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Bears previously started 15-0 in 1979.

Young Harris is also in action on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., when the Mountain Lions are scheduled to visit Clayton State.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Belmont Abbey 60, Lenoir-Rhyne 56: Playing without starters TJ Nesmith and Jalen Johnson, the Bears came up short on the road Friday in Belmont. LR was up 28-26 at halftime before failing to hold the lead in the second half.

Belmont Abbey moved to 7-5, while the Bears are now 6-5. The Crusaders earned their fourth consecutive victory.

LJ McCoy led LR with 20 points, with Nas Tyson scoring 12 points and grabbing four rebounds. Percy Fyle made his season debut for the Bears, finishing with eight points and seven boards in his first career start.

The Bears travel to SAC opponent Coker on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., while Belmont Abbey hosts Carson-Newman today at 4 p.m.