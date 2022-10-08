LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Casey's late goal lifts women’s soccer

Kate Casey’s goal early in the 86th minute served as the match-winner for the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over visiting Carson-Newman in Hickory. Elin Hansson recorded the assist for the Bears, who moved into first place in the South Atlantic Conference at 7-2-3 overall and 6-0-2 in league contests.

Hansson scored LR’s first goal in the eighth minute off an assist from Ria Acton, while a goal from the Eagles’ Carina Wurst off an assist from Addie Henry early in the second half tied things at 1-all until Casey’s late score. Goalkeeper S.A. Phillips had one save for the Bears, with Carson-Newman (8-3-2, 6-2 SAC) keeper Laura Germes recording six saves on the other side.

LR visits Coker on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., while Carson-Newman hosts Lincoln Memorial at 5 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

No. 13 Carson-Newman 1, Lenoir-Rhyne 1: The visiting Eagles scored the first goal of Saturday’s match in Hickory on a header from Harry Whitehead in the 52nd minute, but the Bears countered with a goal from Harri Rowe in the 86th as they earned a tie in the SAC matchup. Tim Vercelli provided the assist for Carson-Newman, while Juan Hoyos and Oliver Gardner both assisted Rowe’s goal.

Goalkeeper Juan Basabe registered three saves for LR (7-3-2, 4-3-1 SAC), with the Eagles (6-1-5, 4-0-4) receiving eight saves from keeper Darrin de Meza. The Bears are at Coker on Wednesday at 7 p.m., while Carson-Newman hosts Lincoln Memorial at 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln Memorial 3, Lenoir-Rhyne 0: The Railsplitters swept the Bears at home Saturday in Harrogate, Tennessee, winning by set scores of 25-14, 25-21 and 25-22. Despite the loss, LR got seven kills and three digs from Colette Romp, five kills and five digs from Ashley Hawkins, four kills and five blocks from Jenna Marr, four kills and six digs from Emmaleigh Allen, 11 digs from Bailey Carpenter, eight digs from Jaden Vaughn and four digs and 24 assists from Mackenzie Hulsey.

Lincoln Memorial (6-12, 4-6 SAC) visits Catawba on Thursday at 7 p.m. before traveling to Coker on Friday at 7 p.m., while LR (12-7, 8-4) is at Limestone on Friday at 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Lenoir-Rhyne women take ninth, men finish 15th at Royal Challenge: The Bears came in ninth out of 27 teams on the women’s side and 15th out of 24 teams on the men’s side during the Queens Royal Challenge on Friday in Charlotte. The top five individual finishers for LR in the women’s 5K race were Janet Kwambai with an eighth-place time of 17:55.00, Kathrin Polke with a 36th-place time of 18:40.10, Liz Kessler with a 65th-place time of 19:10.60, Paige Ewald with an 82nd-place time of 19:21.80 and Pierson McManus with a 109th-place time of 19:41.60.

In the men’s 8K race, LR received a 44th-place time of 25:34.20 from Jacob Parkinson, a 64th-place time of 25:56.90 from Lewis Budgen, a 123rd-place time of 27:02.70 from Noah Julian, a 145th-place time of 27:30.00 from Harrison Hickman and a 159th-place time of 27:48.30 from Eli Riggs.

The Bears return to action on Oct. 22 when they travel to South Carolina for the Newberry Invitational.