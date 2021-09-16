LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Bears volleyball tops Wingate in 5-set thriller

The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team captured its first win over Wingate since 2016 during Tuesday’s home match in Hickory. Despite losing the first and third sets, the Bears nabbed a five-set victory in their South Atlantic Conference opener, winning 17-25, 25-21, 5-25, 25-6, 15-12.
L-R improved to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in SAC play, while the Bulldogs dropped to 5-2 and 1-2 following their second consecutive conference loss. Wingate hadn’t lost back-to-back league contests since October 2018.
The win was the third in a row for L-R, all in five sets. The Bears defeated both Palm Beach Atlantic and Emmanuel (Georgia) last Saturday during the second day of a tournament in West Palm Beach, Florida, after falling to 18th-ranked Hillsdale and American International on Friday.
Taylor Prall registered nine kills, three aces and 19 digs to lead the Bears in all three categories, while Alannah Thomas added eight kills to go with six kills apiece from Colette Romp and Emma Clark, five kills from Braelyn Faust and four kills from MacKenzie Hulsey. Hulsey also had 16 digs and 28 assists, with Rachel Bewick and Ashley Hawkins notching 14 and 11 digs, respectively.
The contest marked the first inside the Bears’ newly renovated Shuford Gymnasium, and snapped a seven-match losing streak for L-R against Wingate. The Bears host Coker tonight at 7 p.m., while the Bulldogs visit Mars Hill on Friday at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Lenoir-Rhyne ties for third at SAC Preview
The Bears finished in a tie for third during the two-day SAC Preview Monday and Tuesday at Hartsville Country Club in Hartsville, South Carolina. First-place Lincoln Memorial totaled 600 strokes, while runner-up Queens posted a team score of 607, Wingate and L-R each had 611, Newberry was fifth with 657 and Coker was sixth with 660.
L-R’s top performer was Megan Robb, who tied for fourth with a two-day total of 150 (77, 73). Katie Sibley tied for seventh with a 151 (77, 74), Beatriz Espelosin tied for 15th with a 154 (76, 78), Patricia Asensio tied for 18th with a 156 (76, 80) and Mackenzie Foyle was 25th with a 165 (83, 82).
The Bears return to action in the Lander Invitational Sept. 27-28 at Savannah Lakes Golf Club in Greenwood, South Carolina.
MEN’S GOLF
Lenoir-Rhyne ties for ninth at Kiawah Island
The Bears finished in a tie for ninth during the two-day Kiawah Island Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at Osprey Point Golf Club in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. The tournament consisted of three rounds and 15 teams, with Erskine winning the event and L-R shooting a combined 863 (1-under-par).
Jack Alward led the Bears with a three-round total of 213 (73, 68, 72), which helped him finish in a tie for 23rd. Tyler Hashmi and Liam Waldron tied for 35th with 216s (Hashmi 68, 74, 74; Waldron 71, 72, 73), while Newton-Conover High graduate Holt Allison tied for 44th with a 218 (70, 74, 74) and Dawson Walker tied for 68th with a 227 (77, 74, 76).
L-R will next participate in the Jay Jennison Cup at World Golf Village next Monday and Tuesday in St. Augustine, Florida.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Lenoir-Rhyne goalkeeper Cameron earns SAC weekly honor
L-R senior goalkeeper Grayson Cameron is the SAC defensive player of the week for games played last week, the conference announced on Tuesday. The Hickory native allowed just one goal in 220 minutes of action last week as the Bears tied North Greenville and No. 4 Florida Tech.
Cameron had five saves and one goal allowed against North Greenville before notching a nine-save, shutout performance against Florida Tech. For the week, she had 14 saves and a 0.41 goals against average.
L-R hosted Francis Marion on Wednesday before entertaining Limestone on Saturday at 5 p.m.