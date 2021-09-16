LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Bears volleyball tops Wingate in 5-set thriller

The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team captured its first win over Wingate since 2016 during Tuesday’s home match in Hickory. Despite losing the first and third sets, the Bears nabbed a five-set victory in their South Atlantic Conference opener, winning 17-25, 25-21, 5-25, 25-6, 15-12.

L-R improved to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in SAC play, while the Bulldogs dropped to 5-2 and 1-2 following their second consecutive conference loss. Wingate hadn’t lost back-to-back league contests since October 2018.

The win was the third in a row for L-R, all in five sets. The Bears defeated both Palm Beach Atlantic and Emmanuel (Georgia) last Saturday during the second day of a tournament in West Palm Beach, Florida, after falling to 18th-ranked Hillsdale and American International on Friday.

Taylor Prall registered nine kills, three aces and 19 digs to lead the Bears in all three categories, while Alannah Thomas added eight kills to go with six kills apiece from Colette Romp and Emma Clark, five kills from Braelyn Faust and four kills from MacKenzie Hulsey. Hulsey also had 16 digs and 28 assists, with Rachel Bewick and Ashley Hawkins notching 14 and 11 digs, respectively.