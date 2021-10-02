LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Bears volleyball stays hot vs. Tusculum, UVA Wise

The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team continued its winning ways with home victories over Tusculum and UVA Wise on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The Bears swept Tusculum 25-13, 25-20 and 25-11 on Friday before sweeping UVA Wise 25-13, 25-10 and 25-11 on Saturday, with both contests being held inside L-R’s Shuford Gymnasium.
During Friday’s win over the Pioneers (10-2, 6-1 South Atlantic Conference), L-R received eight kills, five blocks, three aces and 14 digs from Taylor Prall, while Emma Clark had seven kills and three blocks and Colette Romp finished with six kills, two blocks and three digs. Braelyn Faust added five kills, seven blocks and one ace to go with 11 digs from Rachel Bewick, eight digs and 19 assists from MacKenzie Hulsey and eight digs from Ashley Hawkins.
In Saturday’s victory over the Cavaliers (3-11, 0-8), the Bears collected their eighth consecutive win to move to 8-2 overall and 6-0 in SAC play. Eight L-R players had at least three kills led by 10 from Prall, while Helen Hamilton added 19 assists and Rachel Wildermuth tied a career-high with 12 assists.
Bewick finished with 21 digs on Saturday to surpass 200 for the season, with L-R improving to 6-0 all-time against UVA Wise. The Bears have won 18 of 19 sets against the Cavs in their six meetings.
L-R visits Anderson (South Carolina) on Tuesday at 6 p.m., while Tusculum travels to Mars Hill today before hosting Catawba next Friday at 6 p.m. and Queens next Saturday at 2 p.m. As for UVA Wise, it hosts nonconference Emory & Henry on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
UVA Wise 35, No. 16 Lenoir-Rhyne 28
The Bears dropped their second straight road game on Saturday in Wise, Virginia, scoring first but playing from behind through the final three quarters. L-R’s Dareke Young caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Grayson Willingham to start the scoring before the Cavaliers answered with a 23-yard TD pass from Lendon Redwine to Darrien Newton and a 1-yard TD run from J’Quan Anderson, giving the hosts a lead that they would not relinquish.
After Chase Allbaugh brought L-R (2-2, 1-2 SAC) closer with a 43-yard field goal at the 4:08 mark of the second quarter, UVA Wise (3-2, 2-1) responded with a 5-yard scoring strike from Redwine to Cam Blakely to carry a 21-10 advantage into the half. Javeon Gillespie extended the Cavs’ lead with a 22-yard TD scamper just over two minutes into the third quarter, but the Bears countered with a 4-yard TD run from Dwayne McGee moments later before adding a 26-yard field goal from Allbaugh with 9:12 left in the fourth.
Anderson scored again from 3 yards out to make it 35-20 in favor of the Cavs with less than five minutes to play, but Kelin Parsons caught a 4-yard TD pass from Willingham and the ensuing 2-point conversion to bring L-R within seven at the 1:50 mark. The Bears recovered an onside kick, but were unable to score as time ultimately expired.
L-R finished with over 100 penalty yards for the second straight week, committing 12 infractions for 113 yards. Dwayne McGee did record his sixth 100-yard rushing performance in eight career games as he totaled 160 yards on 24 carries, but Willingham threw three interceptions and was sacked six times.
Deondre Lester was L-R’s leading receiver with 14 catches for 122 yards, while Jadus Davis caught two passes for 51 yards and six others also had receptions for the Bears. Young left the game with an injury and did not return, finishing with four catches for 20 yards a week after totaling 160 yards and three TDs on eight receptions.
Redwine completed 28 of 46 passes for UVA Wise, finishing with 299 yards through the air. He was intercepted by Eric Jackson and sacked by Quentin Hayes, but the Bears were unable to get as much pressure on the Cavs as they did Mars Hill in their previous contest.
L-R returns home for a 2 p.m. kickoff next Saturday against Tusculum, while the Cavs host Newberry at noon.