LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Bears volleyball stays hot vs. Tusculum, UVA Wise

The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team continued its winning ways with home victories over Tusculum and UVA Wise on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The Bears swept Tusculum 25-13, 25-20 and 25-11 on Friday before sweeping UVA Wise 25-13, 25-10 and 25-11 on Saturday, with both contests being held inside L-R’s Shuford Gymnasium.

During Friday’s win over the Pioneers (10-2, 6-1 South Atlantic Conference), L-R received eight kills, five blocks, three aces and 14 digs from Taylor Prall, while Emma Clark had seven kills and three blocks and Colette Romp finished with six kills, two blocks and three digs. Braelyn Faust added five kills, seven blocks and one ace to go with 11 digs from Rachel Bewick, eight digs and 19 assists from MacKenzie Hulsey and eight digs from Ashley Hawkins.

In Saturday’s victory over the Cavaliers (3-11, 0-8), the Bears collected their eighth consecutive win to move to 8-2 overall and 6-0 in SAC play. Eight L-R players had at least three kills led by 10 from Prall, while Helen Hamilton added 19 assists and Rachel Wildermuth tied a career-high with 12 assists.

Bewick finished with 21 digs on Saturday to surpass 200 for the season, with L-R improving to 6-0 all-time against UVA Wise. The Bears have won 18 of 19 sets against the Cavs in their six meetings.