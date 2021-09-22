LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Bears volleyball remains unbeaten in SAC play

The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team collected its fifth straight win and its third consecutive South Atlantic Conference victory to open league play on Tuesday, defeating visiting Mars Hill in four sets at Shuford Gymnasium. The Bears earned wins of 25-19 and 25-23 in the first two sets, lost 25-21 in the third set and emerged victorious by a 25-19 score in the fourth set.
L-R (5-2, 3-0 SAC) received a match-high 17 kills from Taylor Prall, who also had 20 digs, two blocks and two assists. Braelyn Faust added 10 kills, four blocks and one dig, while Emma Clark finished with eight kills and nine blocks.
Alannah Thomas registered seven kills for the Bears, and she also had two blocks and two digs. Ashley Hawkins had 17 digs and a match-high two aces, while Mackenzie Hulsey notched 39 assists to go with a career-high 24 digs and Parkley Hennings set a career high with 16 digs.
Additionally, L-R got 19 digs from Rachel Bewick as the Bears avenged a three-set loss to Mars Hill (9-3, 1-2) this past spring. That match also took place in Hickory, with the Lions winning by set scores of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-20.
After improving to 54-29-1 all-time against Mars Hill, including a 26-12 mark at home, L-R travels to Limestone on Saturday at 2 p.m. On the other side, the Lions visit Limestone on Friday at 7 p.m. before traveling to Anderson (South Carolina) on Saturday at 3 p.m.
MEN’S GOLF
Lenoir-Rhyne finishes eighth in Jay Jennison Cup
The Bears came in eighth out of 15 teams during the two-day Jay Jennison Cup on Monday and Tuesday at World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida. The tournament consisted of three rounds and was won by Barry College, which shot a combined 837 to finish 27-under-par and three strokes ahead of runner-up and host Flagler.
L-R finished with a team score of 865, with Liam Waldron tying for seventh individually to lead the Bears. Waldron shot a 75 in the opening round, a 67 in the second round and a 69 in the third round for a total score of 211 (5-under).
The Bears’ Matthew Raybould tied for 30th with a three-round total of 216 (72, 75, 69), while Jack Alward took 219 total strokes (72, 75, 72) to tie for 38th. Tyler Hashmi added a 221 (72, 75, 74) to tie for 46th, with Newton-Conover High alumnus Holt Allison tying for 57th with a 223 (73, 75, 75).
L-R returns to action in the Limestone Invitational Oct. 4-5 at Camden Country Club in Gaffney, South Carolina.