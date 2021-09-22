LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Bears volleyball remains unbeaten in SAC play

The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team collected its fifth straight win and its third consecutive South Atlantic Conference victory to open league play on Tuesday, defeating visiting Mars Hill in four sets at Shuford Gymnasium. The Bears earned wins of 25-19 and 25-23 in the first two sets, lost 25-21 in the third set and emerged victorious by a 25-19 score in the fourth set.

L-R (5-2, 3-0 SAC) received a match-high 17 kills from Taylor Prall, who also had 20 digs, two blocks and two assists. Braelyn Faust added 10 kills, four blocks and one dig, while Emma Clark finished with eight kills and nine blocks.

Alannah Thomas registered seven kills for the Bears, and she also had two blocks and two digs. Ashley Hawkins had 17 digs and a match-high two aces, while Mackenzie Hulsey notched 39 assists to go with a career-high 24 digs and Parkley Hennings set a career high with 16 digs.

Additionally, L-R got 19 digs from Rachel Bewick as the Bears avenged a three-set loss to Mars Hill (9-3, 1-2) this past spring. That match also took place in Hickory, with the Lions winning by set scores of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-20.