 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Basketball teams swept by Tusculum
0 Comments

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Basketball teams swept by Tusculum

  • 0
Lenoir-Rhyne Bears

The Lenoir-Rhyne basketball teams lost to Tusculum during a home doubleheader on Saturday in Hickory. The Bears’ women’s team suffered a 58-48 loss at the hands of the Pioneers, while the L-R men fell by a 69-49 final.

In the women’s game, L-R (3-6, 2-5 South Atlantic Conference) trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half before getting as close as four late. However, Tusculum (5-7, 3-5) finished the contest on a 6-0 run to win by a 10-point final margin.

Brandi Hudson led the Bears with 13 points, with Maddie Dillinger adding 10. L-R shot a season-low 26.2% (16 of 61) from the field, though, and only made 2 of 17 (11.8%) attempts from 3-point range.

Tusculum was paced by a game-high 19 points from Jalia Arnwine, while Mya Belton finished with a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds. The victory was the Pioneers’ ninth straight over the Bears, who last defeated Tusculum on Feb. 4, 2017.

The men’s contest followed, with L-R (3-7, 2-5 SAC) trailing by only four points at the half before being outscored 33-17 over the final 20 minutes. Tusculum improved to 7-4 overall and 7-2 in league play.

The Bears were outrebounded 54-23 including by a 23-2 margin on the offensive glass, while none of their players reached double figures in scoring. TJ Nesmith finished with a team-high nine points, with Jalen Johnson, Kevin Kangu and Cooper Fowler each scoring eight.

On the other side, Tusculum received a game-high 24 points from Inady Legiste to go with 15 points and 11 rebounds from Trenton Gibson and 10 points and 10 boards from William Vedder.

UP NEXT

Tusculum: The women travel to Wingate today at 3 p.m. The men host Wingate on Jan. 5 at 4 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne: The women host Newberry today at 2 p.m. The men’s game between the schools will follow at 4 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tar Heels beat Furman 74-61
College

Tar Heels beat Furman 74-61

CHAPEL HILL — Dawson Garcia scored 20 points and grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds, Armando Bacot had his sixth double-double of the season an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert