LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Basketball teams swept by Tusculum

The Lenoir-Rhyne basketball teams lost to Tusculum during a home doubleheader on Saturday in Hickory. The Bears’ women’s team suffered a 58-48 loss at the hands of the Pioneers, while the L-R men fell by a 69-49 final.

In the women’s game, L-R (3-6, 2-5 South Atlantic Conference) trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half before getting as close as four late. However, Tusculum (5-7, 3-5) finished the contest on a 6-0 run to win by a 10-point final margin.

Brandi Hudson led the Bears with 13 points, with Maddie Dillinger adding 10. L-R shot a season-low 26.2% (16 of 61) from the field, though, and only made 2 of 17 (11.8%) attempts from 3-point range.

Tusculum was paced by a game-high 19 points from Jalia Arnwine, while Mya Belton finished with a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds. The victory was the Pioneers’ ninth straight over the Bears, who last defeated Tusculum on Feb. 4, 2017.

The men’s contest followed, with L-R (3-7, 2-5 SAC) trailing by only four points at the half before being outscored 33-17 over the final 20 minutes. Tusculum improved to 7-4 overall and 7-2 in league play.