LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Basketball teams drop one-score contests

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s and men’s basketball teams both lost close games on the road Wednesday, with Newberry topping the Bears 63-62 in the women’s game and 62-60 in the men’s game. The contests were held at the Wolves’ Eleazer Arena.

In the women’s game, 18th-ranked LR (16-2, 6-2 South Atlantic Conference) was down 33-20 at halftime and 50-38 through three quarters before nearly completing the comeback in the fourth period. Newberry (6-11, 2-5 SAC) led by as many as 17 points before holding off the Bears, who lost for the second time in their past four games.

Despite the loss, LR received a game-high 23 points from former Newton-Conover High standout Hannah Stull, who also had 10 rebounds. Freedom High alumnus Blaikley Crooks added 15 points, five rebounds and five steals, while Emily Harman and Jalen Gathers scored nine and eight points, respectively.

Three Wolves were in double figures, led by April Rummery-Lamb with 15 points and five rebounds. Ericka Wisely finished with 13 points and seven boards, while Holly Davies added 10 points and four assists.

The LR women visit Carson-Newman on Saturday at 2 p.m., while Newberry travels to Lincoln Memorial at the same time.

In Wednesday’s men’s game, Newberry's Quandaveon McCollum banked in a jumper with 0.6 seconds remaining to lift the Wolves (10-7, 3-4 SAC) to a two-point win over LR (8-8, 3-5 SAC). Newberry trailed 22-19 at halftime before outscoring the Bears by five points in the second half.

TJ Nesmith led the Bears with a game-high 20 points, and he also had five rebounds and four blocks. LJ McCoy added 14 points, with Jalen Johnson scoring 11 points and dishing out five assists.

On the other side, Newberry got 19 points and four steals from Andrew Robinson to go with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists from McCollum. Drake Downs also reached double figures with 11 points.

The LR men travel to Carson-Newman on Saturday at 4 p.m., while the Wolves visit Lincoln Memorial at the same time.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Lenoir-Rhyne falls at Queens, tops King: The Bears took part in a pair of meets last weekend, traveling to Queens on Friday and losing 156-96 before defeating King (Tennessee) by a 156.5-96.5 final on Saturday in Hickory. With those results, LR moved to 6-2 on the season entering this Saturday’s 2 p.m. tri-meet at UNC Pembroke that will also include Roanoke.

First-place finishers for LR against Queens included Lisa Boernigen in the 200-yard butterfly (2:09.23) and 200-yard individual medley (2:08.52) and Ella Penny in the 200-yard backstroke (2:09.26). Boernigen and Penny also teamed with Kayana Taylor and Elizabeth Bowman to win the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:44.05.

In the win over King, the Bears added the following first-place finishes: Penny, Boernigen, Taylor and Bowman in the 400-yard medley relay (4:06.45) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:44.18); Penny in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.95); Anna Gagnon in the 50-yard backstroke (29.08 seconds); Anna Harshaw in the 50-yard breaststroke (32.37 seconds); Bowman in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.89); Boernigen in the 50-yard freestyle (24.95 seconds) and 100-yard individual medley (1:00.71); and Taylor in the 100-yard freestyle (55.26 seconds) and 50-yard butterfly (27.66 seconds).

For her efforts, Boernigen was named the SAC Varsity Gems Women’s Swimmer of the Week for the second time this season. She is a senior from Munchen, Germany.

MEN’S SWIMMING

Lenoir-Rhyne loses at Queens, defeats King: Like their female counterparts, the LR men’s swim team also fell at Queens last Friday before knocking off King in a home meet on Saturday in Hickory. Following the 176-63 loss to Queens and the 118-115 victory over King, the Bears are now 5-3 on the season as they prepare for the SAC championship meet Feb. 8-11 in Charlotte.

LR won two events against Queens, as Nathan McCormick finished first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:03.76 and the team of Micah McRea, Cooper Sledge, Davis Hull and Levi McRea came in first in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:29.84.

In the victory over King, LR added the following first-place finishes: Chris Glebus in the 1,000-yard freestyle (10:24.03); McCormick in the 50-yard backstroke (25.28 seconds); Micah McRea in the 50-yard breaststroke (25.78 seconds), 100-yard freestyle (48.10 seconds) and 100-yard individual medley (51.82 seconds); Sledge and Glebus in the 50-yard butterfly (tied with identical times of 25.21 seconds); and Micah McRea, Sledge, Glebus and McCormick in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:17.75).