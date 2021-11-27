LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Basketball squads swept by SAC foe Limestone

GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women's basketball team erased a 16-point first-half deficit, but couldn't hold its lead as host Limestone escaped with a 72-70 win on Saturday at the Timken Center. The Saints moved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the South Atlantic Conference, while the Bears are now 2-3 and 1-2.

Emily Harman paced L-R with 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, but her 3-point attempt as time expired hit the back of the rim, allowing Limestone to remain unbeaten on the season. Speaking of the Saints, their senior guard Quin Byrd was the game's leading scorer with 23 points.

Also reaching double figures for the Bears was Maddie Dillinger with 16 points, seven boards and a game-high four blocks, while Brandi Hudson had 15 points and five rebounds to go with nine points from Freedom High alumnus Blaikley Crooks off the bench. As for Limestone, its second leading scorer was Reagan McCray with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Saints also received 13 points from Reagan Kargo, who added five rebounds. She helped Limestone outshoot L-R 36.4% (8 of 22) to 20% (2 of 10) from 3-point range, although the Bears held a 48.1% (25 of 52) to 39.1% (25 of 64) advantage in overall field goals.

L-R visits Carson-Newman on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., while Limestone travels to Wingate at the same time.