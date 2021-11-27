LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Basketball squads swept by SAC foe Limestone

GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women's basketball team erased a 16-point first-half deficit, but couldn't hold its lead as host Limestone escaped with a 72-70 win on Saturday at the Timken Center. The Saints moved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the South Atlantic Conference, while the Bears are now 2-3 and 1-2.
Emily Harman paced L-R with 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, but her 3-point attempt as time expired hit the back of the rim, allowing Limestone to remain unbeaten on the season. Speaking of the Saints, their senior guard Quin Byrd was the game's leading scorer with 23 points.
Also reaching double figures for the Bears was Maddie Dillinger with 16 points, seven boards and a game-high four blocks, while Brandi Hudson had 15 points and five rebounds to go with nine points from Freedom High alumnus Blaikley Crooks off the bench. As for Limestone, its second leading scorer was Reagan McCray with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.
The Saints also received 13 points from Reagan Kargo, who added five rebounds. She helped Limestone outshoot L-R 36.4% (8 of 22) to 20% (2 of 10) from 3-point range, although the Bears held a 48.1% (25 of 52) to 39.1% (25 of 64) advantage in overall field goals.
L-R visits Carson-Newman on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., while Limestone travels to Wingate at the same time.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Limestone 70, Lenoir-Rhyne 54
The Saints topped the Bears at home Saturday in Gaffney, South Carolina, handing L-R its second loss in its past three games. Limestone is now 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the SAC, while L-R is 3-3 and 2-1.
With the loss, the Bears missed a chance to improve to 3-0 in SAC play for the first time since the 2007-08 season. Meanwhile, the 54 points tied the lowest point total for L-R since it scored 49 against King in 2017, as the Bears also scored 54 at Carson-Newman last season and at Tusculum in 2019.
The game's leading scorer was Limestone's Ayo Dada with 17 points and five rebounds, while the Saints also got 16 points, 11 boards, four assists and three steals from Ben Gahlert. Limestone's Isayah Owens added 15 points and four rebounds, with Richard Nunez chipping in 10 points and four boards.
The Bears were led by 16 points from Salle Wilson, with Nas Tyson adding 13. Kevin Kangu was also in double figures with 11 points.
The Bears travel to Carson-Newman on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., while Limestone visits Wingate at the same time.