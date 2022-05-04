LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball wins first SAC tournament title since 2001

KODAK, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne and Wingate baseball teams got well acquainted with one another during the South Atlantic Conference tournament, facing off three times in a two-day period. The Bears won two of those matchups, including an 18-8 victory in the winner-take-all championship game on Monday at Smokies Stadium that gave them their first SAC tournament title since 2001.

LR (44-11) defeated the nation’s No. 1 team 11-2 in the semifinals of the double-elimination tournament on Sunday to advance to the championship round. After the Bulldogs (46-8) bounced back with a 6-0 win over Catawba late Sunday to move into the title round, they beat the Bears 8-3 in Monday’s first game to set up the winner-take-all contest.

The Bears erupted for 20 hits in the championship game, erasing a 6-1 deficit to earn a 10-run victory over Wingate. David Bell, Drew Yniesta and Hickory High alumnus Bryce Stober finished with three hits apiece to lead LR’s offensive outburst, while Cole Laskowski and Nick Clarno each had two hits and a home run to go with two hits apiece from Luis Atiles, Anthony Porrino and Erick Ramirez and one hit from Wade Cuda.

Six different pitchers were used by LR, with reliever Braden Houston (4-1) earning the win thanks to 3 2/3 innings of five-run (three earned), six-hit ball with one strikeout and two walks. Tanner Moyers started for the Bears, who also used Kanan Butler, Joshua Lanham, Jackson Reid and Michael Allen.

Atiles earned SAC tournament MVP honors after going 8-for-18 with eight RBIs in five games. The Bears and Bulldogs will now await their NCAA Division II tournament draws, with the Southeast Regional scheduled to begin on May 19.

MEN’S LACROSSE

<&underline>No. 8 Lenoir-Rhyne 14, No. 3 Limestone 11</&underline>

The Bears captured their second straight SAC tournament title with a three-goal home victory over the Saints on Sunday in Hickory. The win was the 10th in a row for LR, which improved to 14-3 while dropping Limestone to 15-2 and avenging a 13-3 road loss earlier this season.

Joe Venazio scored three goals for LR, which also received two goals and three assists from Evan Voss, two goals and two assists from Will Canata, two goals from Tommy Aguilar, one goal and one assist from Myles Moffat, one goal each from Nate Ashley, Mitchell Linklater, Toron Eccleston and Liam McGrath and one assist apiece from Colten McCracken, Kyle Hatcher, Kolson Huff and Jackson Price. Goalkeeper Noah Johnson tallied 14 saves for the Bears, who led 9-4 at halftime before moving to 101-6 all-time when leading at the half.

The selection show for the NCAA Division II tournament is set for Sunday and can be seen at 7:30 p.m. on NCAA.com. The Southeast Regional starts next Wednesday.