LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball wins again, moves to 8-1

The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team continued its hot start to the 2022 season with a 10-3 home victory over 14th-ranked Goldey-Beacom on Sunday in Hickory, capping a four-game sweep of the Lightning and improving to 8-1 overall. The Bears scored 41 runs during the weekend series, and LR pitchers struck out 58 Goldey-Beacom batters.

“Really happy with how we played this weekend,” LR head coach Chris Ramirez said. “That is a really good Goldey-Beacom team that’s going to win a lot of games this year, and to handle them the way we did was impressive. We never lost focus the whole weekend and the results showed that. Proud of the guys and their effort.”

LR moved to 7-0 all-time against Goldey-Beacom, which dropped to 0-4 on the season. The Bears are off to their best start since starting 9-0 in 2017.

LR outhit the Lightning 13-6 behind three hits apiece from Luis Atiles and Anthony Porrino, two hits each from Drew Yniesta and Nick Clarno and one hit apiece from Cole Laskowski, Scott Meitzler and former Hickory High standout Bryce Stober. On the mound, Maiden High alumnus Spencer Floyd picked up his first collegiate win thanks to a scoreless inning of relief during which he allowed one hit with one strikeout and no walks.