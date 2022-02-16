LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball wins again, moves to 8-1

The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team continued its hot start to the 2022 season with a 10-3 home victory over 14th-ranked Goldey-Beacom on Sunday in Hickory, capping a four-game sweep of the Lightning and improving to 8-1 overall. The Bears scored 41 runs during the weekend series, and LR pitchers struck out 58 Goldey-Beacom batters.
“Really happy with how we played this weekend,” LR head coach Chris Ramirez said. “That is a really good Goldey-Beacom team that’s going to win a lot of games this year, and to handle them the way we did was impressive. We never lost focus the whole weekend and the results showed that. Proud of the guys and their effort.”
LR moved to 7-0 all-time against Goldey-Beacom, which dropped to 0-4 on the season. The Bears are off to their best start since starting 9-0 in 2017.
LR outhit the Lightning 13-6 behind three hits apiece from Luis Atiles and Anthony Porrino, two hits each from Drew Yniesta and Nick Clarno and one hit apiece from Cole Laskowski, Scott Meitzler and former Hickory High standout Bryce Stober. On the mound, Maiden High alumnus Spencer Floyd picked up his first collegiate win thanks to a scoreless inning of relief during which he allowed one hit with one strikeout and no walks.
Wade Cuda was held hitless for LR, but was named the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Baseball Player of the Week after batting .550 with five home runs, three doubles, 10 RBIs and 10 runs scored. The junior outfielder from Orlando, Florida, also had a .609 on-base percentage and a 1.450 slugging percentage for the week.
The Bears host Limestone today at 3 p.m., while Goldey-Beacom returns to action in a weekend event in Cary beginning with a doubleheader against Le Moyne on Friday at noon and continuing with a doubleheader against Mercy College on Saturday at 11 a.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
<&underline>No. 8 Lenoir-Rhyne 13, Florida Tech 8</&underline>
The Bears collected their second straight victory at home Monday in Hickory, defeating the Panthers thanks to two goals apiece from Zach Rozgonyi, Bennett Duffy and Ben Claffee and one each from Collin Stewart and Justin Williams. LR also received one assist each from Rozgonyi, Claffee, Stewart, Nate Deplancke and Chandler Hake.
Goalkeeper Noah Johnson added 11 saves for LR (2-1), which visits third-ranked Tampa (Florida) on Sunday in a contest that will be played at Memorial Stadium in Savannah, Georgia, beginning at 11 a.m. As for Florida Tech (1-2), it hosts Flagler on Saturday at 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
<&underline>Saint Leo 6, Lenoir-Rhyne 1</&underline>
The Bears suffered their fifth loss in a row during the final game of the Old Coast Classic hosted by Flagler on Sunday in St. Augustine, Florida. Both teams finished with five hits and committed two errors in the contest, which saw LR’s Katelyn Rackard finish 3-for-3 and Savannah Moorefield and Kylee Leonhart tally two hits each.
The Bears (2-5) host a doubleheader against King (Tennessee) today at 2 p.m., while Saint Leo — which moved to 6-2 on the season after also defeating Newberry on Sunday — begins a three-game home series against Florida Southern on Friday at 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
<&underline>Lenoir-Rhyne women finish first, men second during Roanoke Invite</&underline>
The Bears finished first on the women’s side with 172.5 points and second on the men’s side with 116.5 points during the Roanoke Invitational Challenge this past Saturday in Salem, Virginia. LR will participate in its final event before the SAC indoor championships this Friday and Saturday at the JDL Distance Medley Relay (DMR) Invitational in Winston-Salem.
During the Roanoke Invite, the LR women dominated the long distance running by securing the top three finishers in the 3,000 meters and the top six finishers in the mile run. Janet Kwambai won the 3,000 meters with a time of 10:32.35 and Caroline Hilliard and Kathrin Polke finished second and third, respectively, while the top six in the mile were the Bears’ Kylie Dahlberg (5:20.02), Hilliard, Elizabeth Kessler, Paige Ewald, Adie Bjerkness and Polke.
LR’s women also won three field events, with Pearl Ballard taking first place in the pole vault with a mark of 3.20 meters, Holly Kone — the AstroTurf Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week — winning the triple jump with a mark of 10.63 meters and Bekki Roche coming in first in the shot put with a throw of 11.16 meters. Leticia Venancio added a second-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles and a third-place finish in the long jump, while the team of Dahlberg, Kara Gavahan, Bjerkness and Kwambai finished first in the 4,000-meter DMR with a time of 12:37.94.
Additionally, LR’s Jordan Shealey took first in the women’s 200 meters with a time of 25.31, with Emmanuella Kone finishing second in the 60-meter run and fourth in the 200 meters. And the 4x400-meter relay team of Shealey, Taylor Meadows, Holly Kone and Gavaghan added a first-place time of 3:59.15.
In the men’s competition, LR’s Mike Karicher won the pole vault with a mark of 4.60 meters, Ellis Horton was third in the weighted throw and fifth in the shot put and Nick Henriques was victorious in the triple jump with a mark of 14.13 meters. The team of Sean Incardona, Leo Martinez, Till Czisnik and Jacob Parkinson added a first-place time of 10:51.09 in the 4,000-meter DMR.
The Bears’ male sprinters had a big day, with Dario Matau finishing first in the 60 meters with a time of 6.91 ahead of teammates Trent Davis (third) and Royce Turner Jr. (sixth). Meanwhile, Marlin Davis won the 200 meters with a time of 21.86, with Davis coming in second and John Sisson finishing sixth.
Furthermore, LR’s Jacob Wadsworth returned from injury to win the 400 meters with a time of 50.35, and he also anchored the 4x400-meter relay team that also included Davis, Sisson and Lucas Besong. The quartet finished the relay in a time of 3:20.18.